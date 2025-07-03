There’s quite the uproar about It’s Always Sunny star Rob McElhenney rebranding as ‘Rob Mac’ – 14 favourite reactions

Celebrity actors

Actor and Wrexham AFC co-owner Rob McElhenney may have become a household name due to his role in the brilliant It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, but household or not – people get his name wrong all the time.

Whether it’s because they can’t spell it or can’t say it, Rob has had to correct people (at least) one time too many, which has led him to this announcement.

I said what I said. pic.twitter.com/lvwKgTBBrx — Rob McElhenney (@RMcElhenney) July 1, 2025

“Yes, I’m shortening my name to Rob Mac. Mostly a stage name, but I digress. Is it kinda douchey? Sure. But the amount of time that I have wasted trying to get people to either spell or say my name correctly, is literally days of my life. Trust me, I added it up.”

The move is a legal one, so expect to see Rob Mac in the credits from now on. Twitter weighed in on his video.

It's unsettling how much of Ryan Reynolds cadence you can hear in his voice now. https://t.co/VbsTNiqPm9 — pat 2: cruise control (@ranmasaotome96) July 1, 2025

People mispronounce my name all the time. The douchy part is dedicating a video to it. A stage name at 50 is pretty silly; doing this quietly at 21 would have made more sense. I'm going to call you Rob McElhenney. — After Dinner (@AfterDinnerCo) July 2, 2025

Oh, sneak peak into next season? pic.twitter.com/mJ3Ro56O5l — After Dinner (@AfterDinnerCo) July 2, 2025

No Find out what it is as Gaeilge and say fuck 'em learn to pronounce this bitches . In fact change your first name to Roibeard. Do you have any middle names? Throw them in too Make people work !!! https://t.co/GUQgWqjHmw — Siobhán very little context (@Siobhan2culture) July 2, 2025

I would believe you but it still says Rob McElhenney on your Twitter — GoldenKnight (@GoldenKnightGFX) July 1, 2025

really one of those “live to see yourself become the villain” moments. https://t.co/H75Ljk5JFS pic.twitter.com/QfxHe5H3PQ — grahamistearingup.bluesky.social (@grahamtearingup) July 2, 2025

The Reynolds Symbiote has fully taken over. https://t.co/1nv4s95biD — serge daney mcbride (@abs_sweetmarie) July 1, 2025

why are there so many haters on this, ive got a much easier irish last name and still believe me “little c big c” is a challenge for the world don’t get me started on meg(h)an — Meghan McCarthy (@MeghanMcCarthy_) July 2, 2025

If you had any balls you would change your name to… The Nightman.

ps – i agree with the name change, it must be very freeing for you like coming out of the name hate closet. and i hear @VancityReynolds is being very supportive. pic.twitter.com/Oa2Dod1pMm — OmnipotentCEO (@OmnipotentCEO) July 2, 2025

Another beautiful Irish name killed by the EnKKKlish speaking menaces of the world…. https://t.co/0u5I7jZnxO — switch1ebailey (@switch1ebailey) July 2, 2025

my first comedy script… kinda stoked that it’s finally out there https://t.co/urtVgFkcK1 — jos (@josiahhughes) July 1, 2025

Guy who was bit by a radioactive Ryan Reynolds https://t.co/lRLxBHjRzK — The Doug Files (@Douggernaut_2) July 2, 2025

changing my name to rob mac also https://t.co/zXGoIlB2Ur — Anamanaguchi (REAL) (@anamanaguchi) July 3, 2025

