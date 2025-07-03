Celebrity actors

There’s quite the uproar about It’s Always Sunny star Rob McElhenney rebranding as ‘Rob Mac’ – 14 favourite reactions

Oonagh Keating. Updated July 3rd, 2025

Actor and Wrexham AFC co-owner Rob McElhenney may have become a household name due to his role in the brilliant It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, but household or not – people get his name wrong all the time.

Whether it’s because they can’t spell it or can’t say it, Rob has had to correct people (at least) one time too many, which has led him to this announcement.

“Yes, I’m shortening my name to Rob Mac. Mostly a stage name, but I digress. Is it kinda douchey? Sure. But the amount of time that I have wasted trying to get people to either spell or say my name correctly, is literally days of my life. Trust me, I added it up.”

The move is a legal one, so expect to see Rob Mac in the credits from now on. Twitter weighed in on his video.

Then there was this.

Source Rob McElhenney Image Screengrab