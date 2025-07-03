Somebody asked for jokes you physically can’t tell without cracking up and the answers will have you giggling like an idiot

Round Ups funny r/AskUK

There is an awful lot of doom and gloom around at the moment so anything that provides a little bit of levity is always very welcome. Reddit user Ice_home_ppp knows this, and encouraged people to share the gags they love by asking this on the AskUK page:

What’s a joke you physically can’t tell without cracking up?

And the answers will have you rolling in the aisles (of the supermarket, because presumably you won’t be reading this in a theatre).

1.

‘What’s made of brass and sounds like Tom Jones?

Trombones.’

–a-punk-is-for-life

2.

‘My son found four kittens in a suitcase in the woods. He rang the cat rescue centre and reported it to the woman who answered. ‘Were they moving?’she asked, concerned. ‘It would explain the suitcase’, he replied.’

–carolomnipresence

3.

‘What’s the difference between a kangaroo and a kangaroot?

One’s a large Australian animal, the other’s a Geordie trapped in a lift.’

–ChipCob1

4.

‘My mate laughed at me when I said I was going to make a car out of spaghetti.

Should’ve seen her face when I drove pasta.’

–paytheferrymann

5.

‘How do monkeys hide in cherry trees? Paint their balls red.

What’s the loudest noise in the jungle? Giraffe eating cherries.’

–Djinjja-Ninja

6.

‘Why was your washing machine laughing? ‘Cause it was taking the piss out yer dad’s pants.’

–Les-tah-farian

7.

‘How do you turn a duck into a jazz singer? Put it in the microwave until it’s bill withers.’

–SometimesMonkeysDie

8.

‘What sort of bees make milk? Boobies.

So childish yet makes me giggle every time.’

–DrSquigglesMcDiggles

9.

‘A dyslexic man walks into a bra.’

–10b0b

10.

‘The police have confirmed that the man who fell from the roof of the pub and died, was not a bouncer.’

–RhinoRhys

11.

‘What’s ET short for? He’s got little legs.

What does ET stand for? So he can see out of the basket.’

–AdministrativeLaugh2

12.

‘My wife asked me to stop singing Oasis around the house. I said maybe…’

–twobit211