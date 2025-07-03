A Netflix romance about an American student falling in love with her Oxford professor has got Brits furiously hot under the collar – 17 first degree burns

Entertainment Brits netflix oxford

The trailer for a new Netflix romance has been causing quite a stir on Twitter, but not necessarily (definitely) in a good way.

It’s called My Oxford Year about a young American who comes to study at Oxford University where she falls for a ‘charming local’ played by Corey Mylchreest, a romance that ‘profoundly alters both of their lives’.

One year can change everything. Sofia Carson and Corey Mylchreest star in My Oxford Year, premiering August 1 An American woman who sets out for Oxford University has her life completely on track until she meets a charming local who profoundly alters both of their lives. pic.twitter.com/jdPXi5AeBn — Netflix (@netflix) June 30, 2025

And there was something about it – actually, everything about it – that got Brits seriously hot under the collar. And these 17 people surely said it best.

Americans come to this country in pursuit of the fantasy portrayed in this trailer. They leave complaining about how they were “chased out” of Five Guys in Preston 15 minutes after it had closed. https://t.co/Poz02lAJdL — Andy Churnwell (@churnwell) July 1, 2025

i’ve never seen sth so obviously written by a visiting US-American & i mean that in a very derogatory way https://t.co/L3u24THCMX — Oliver Haythorne (@joseph_rohrbach) June 30, 2025

Serious bit of crumpet? When is this set, 1937? — Kyle Glover (@KyleGHistory) July 1, 2025

Sorry a lot of this is worse than what I’m gonna point out but I can’t stop laughing at the “we have a student here all the way from New York.” Oxford gets students from all around the world because it’s fucking OXFORD. Why would they care about a student being from New York. https://t.co/tpkMxM8lOq — Lavender (@Lav_Muse) July 2, 2025

Ah yes, another “love ruins the career woman’s perfect life” plot. So original. — Saim (@Mahveer_) June 30, 2025

how does she have chemistry with literally everyone she is insane — ّ (@geokonic__) June 30, 2025

the idea that it would be unique or special to be an American student at oxford is so fucking laughable. you can’t throw a stone without hitting a yank https://t.co/uPNyNcDbgK — pawmaniac n (@mikemillimetre) July 1, 2025

thank your for showing me the whole movie in trailer wont have to waste 1.5 hours now — This girl is on caffeine/ (@sueme_idontcare) June 30, 2025

