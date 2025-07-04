Celebrity charlize theron sex trolls

Charlize Theron’s tale of sleeping with a 26 y/o prompted a tsunami of toxic trolls and the bigoted double standards were visible from space

Saul Hutson. Updated July 4th, 2025

Ah yes, the internet—where the brave people of Twitter rise up to protect the moral fabric of society. Today’s pressing moral dilemma: scolding the publicly single Charlize Theron for daring to hook up with a younger man.

This is Charlize Theron we’re talking about here. She has out-acted, out-earned, and out-swagged most of the Hollywood establishment, let alone a bunch of online warriors.

When the roles are reversed – Leonardo di Caprio, we’re looking at you – it’s called a Wednesday.

But flip the genders and we are now witnessing the downfall of a desperate cougar and the disintegration of the human race.

