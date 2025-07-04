Charlize Theron’s tale of sleeping with a 26 y/o prompted a tsunami of toxic trolls and the bigoted double standards were visible from space

Celebrity charlize theron sex trolls

Ah yes, the internet—where the brave people of Twitter rise up to protect the moral fabric of society. Today’s pressing moral dilemma: scolding the publicly single Charlize Theron for daring to hook up with a younger man.

Hollywood actress Charlize Theron, 49, brags about having a one night stand with a 26 year old. “I did just recently f*** a 26 year old and it was really f***ing amazing.” pic.twitter.com/ALDdms7NwM — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) July 2, 2025

This is Charlize Theron we’re talking about here. She has out-acted, out-earned, and out-swagged most of the Hollywood establishment, let alone a bunch of online warriors.

When the roles are reversed – Leonardo di Caprio, we’re looking at you – it’s called a Wednesday.

But flip the genders and we are now witnessing the downfall of a desperate cougar and the disintegration of the human race.

We used to have a name for women like this. — Gary H (@garyh854) July 2, 2025

Another women with no self respect — Michael Greiner (@MikeJGreiner) July 2, 2025

It’s not the flex she thinks it is. Pathetic middle-aged woman thirsting for attention. — Americano (@moraltreason) July 2, 2025

This woman has serious issues. — Paul A. Szypula (@Bubblebathgirl) July 2, 2025

This is what liberalism is. Don’t get married. Don’t have a family. Murder your babies if you happen to get pregnant. Just sleep around and have meaningless sex with a bunch of people. They live meaningless, god-less lives with no purpose. That’s why they are all miserable and… — Pro America Politics (@Pro__Trading) July 2, 2025

She’s trash. No moral compass, talks like a drunken sailor. — Jason Patterson (@RMSofTX) July 2, 2025

