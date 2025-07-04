Darren Grimes seems to have gone full Farage, after police deny warning him against live surgeries for security reasons

Politics Reform UK

Recently elected Deputy Leader of the Reform UK-led Durham County Council, Darren Grimes, has apparently been caught telling porkies. Byline Times’ Adam Bienkov shared the news.

Reform UK's Darren Grimes tells constituents he can't hold surgeries with them because he's been advised by the police not to do so for "security reasons". The only problem? Police spokesperson says this is entirely untrue and they gave no such advicehttps://t.co/MulwiWPpo3 — Adam Bienkov (@AdamBienkov) July 3, 2025

His lie came to light after a local resident couldn’t get a face-to-face meeting to resolve parking issues, and investigated Grimes’ claim that police had told him not to hold surgeries on account of security issues. This was denied by both the Durham Police & Crime Commissioner’s spokesperson and Durham Constabulary.

If it seems familiar, it’s because it’s becoming a bit of a Reform tradition. You may remember the furore after Nigel Farage made a similar claim to excuse his failure to provide in-person surgeries in Clacton, the constituency he rarely visits.

Oh.

"…the Speaker's Office and Parliament's security team have dismissed his claims, saying they have no recollection of telling Mr Farage that he should not hold in-person surgeries in his constituency."https://t.co/4H1SpCILtP — James O'Brien (@mrjamesob) September 19, 2024

Grimes’ mini-Farage act wasn’t exactly a surprise to anyone.

1.

Darren has such delusions of grandeur it’s amazing https://t.co/keU4P9mrKW — Luke McGee (@lukemcgee) July 3, 2025

2.

I would advise his constituents not to go to his surgeries for security reasons. — Florence Lox (@floboflo) July 3, 2025

3.

Oh look! Young Darren Grimes is using the very same excuse Farage used. What a surprise. Unfortunately [for them], they were both caught out lying. It's very unlike @reformparty_uk to be caught lying. Ha ha, no it isn't. They, literally, can't stop lying. https://t.co/K35Ilw2SSy — Don McGowan (@donmcgowan) July 3, 2025

4.

Darren Grimes caught lying after the police deny saying he couldn’t hold surgeries for ‘security reasons’. Turns out he was simply following the example of Nigel Farage and telling lies to get out of doing any work.https://t.co/pDjdxdGemf — Parody Keir Starmer (@Parody_PM) July 3, 2025

5.

He wants the position and kudos, but not the work. That’s not unusual with a lot of Councillors, but it usually takes them a few years to get quite that self important. And he is a Grade A Twat after all. — Jaxon (@JaxonFisk) July 3, 2025

6.

A similar lie to the one Farage told about the Speakers Office telling him not to hold surgeries, the whole lot of them are bare-faced liars. — H.C. Hughes (@bsd_junkie) July 3, 2025

7.

I posted this years ago. It seems almost prophetic now. pic.twitter.com/UcC1CHYVFD — Levelling down (@LevellingDown) July 3, 2025

8.

Reform chancers are allergic to hard work. Here’s another one. “Darren Grimes misleading voters, after he claimed police had advised him not to hold local surgeries with his constituents – only for the police to say this was untrue.” https://t.co/6Sy0LZ7FQo — JOHN NICOLSON (@MrJohnNicolson) July 3, 2025

9.

Does he think that he is someone important – or just an excuse not to do his job? Reform's Darren Grimes Accused of Lying After Police Deny Telling Him Not to Hold Council Surgeries for 'Security' Reasons https://t.co/3CrgGyaQPe — dave lawrence (@dave43law) July 3, 2025

10.

11.

I’m shocked, shocked I tell you, that anyone believed Darren Grimes in the first placed. A lie straight from. The Fartage Playbook. Councillor Grimey must make his constituents feel proud. — Tony Davies (@greenislev) July 4, 2025

12.

I'm sure sky, dailyfail are on this now, will be reported any minute now pic.twitter.com/TayXvCcoB6 — Rachael louise (@Nancy11189538) July 3, 2025

13.

Grifter Grimes too busy grifting to work pro bono? — Richard (@UKverifried) July 3, 2025

14.

They won’t hold surgeries because they are not remotely interested in actually helping real people…plus they haven’t got the first clue about how to do so.. — kieron murphy (@kieronmurphy5) July 3, 2025

Patricia had some notes.

None of them want to listen to the people they represent. They just want to control them & give them orders. Trump style autocracy is Farage’s plan for the UK. Death to democracy. — Patricia (@PatriciaRudkins) July 3, 2025

We’ll just leave this here.

‘Why must cabinet ministers be politicians? It's nonsense.'

@Nigel_Farage’s take on a new-look cabinet for Britain involves emulating America. pic.twitter.com/cBRyyvP3SJ — LBC (@LBC) July 3, 2025

READ MORE

Nigel Farage may have lied about being advised not to hold in-person surgeries in Clacton for security reasons, and we’re shocked! Shocked, we tell you!

Source Bylne Times Image Screengrab