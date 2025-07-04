Politics Reform UK

Darren Grimes seems to have gone full Farage, after police deny warning him against live surgeries for security reasons

Oonagh Keating. Updated July 4th, 2025

Recently elected Deputy Leader of the Reform UK-led Durham County Council, Darren Grimes, has apparently been caught telling porkies. Byline Times’ Adam Bienkov shared the news.

His lie came to light after a local resident couldn’t get a face-to-face meeting to resolve parking issues, and investigated Grimes’ claim that police had told him not to hold surgeries on account of security issues. This was denied by both the Durham Police & Crime Commissioner’s spokesperson and Durham Constabulary.

If it seems familiar, it’s because it’s becoming a bit of a Reform tradition. You may remember the furore after Nigel Farage made a similar claim to excuse his failure to provide in-person surgeries in Clacton, the constituency he rarely visits.

Grimes’ mini-Farage act wasn’t exactly a surprise to anyone.

Patricia had some notes.

We’ll just leave this here.

Source Bylne Times Image Screengrab