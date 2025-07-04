People shared those hilariously awkward everyday situations that we can all relate to and these 27 chimed hard

Life awkward embarrassment reddit

It all started when Redditor LaiqTheMaia asked this.

‘What’s a really awkward situation that everyone can relate with?’

And it prompted a whole load of responses, some very funny, often entirely relatable, and always utterly cringeworthy.

We’ve read them all – well, quite a lot of them – so you don’t have to, and these 27 are excruciatingly familiar.

1.

‘Saying “hello” or “how are you” to somebody and getting 100% ignored.’

2Alien4Earth

2.

‘When you’ve had multiple interactions with someone but you can’t remember their name but it’s gone too far to admit you’ve forgotten it so you just have to call them love or mate forever.’

Ells_Bells1

3.

‘When you think someone waves at you so you wave back, but they were waving at someone behind you.’



ladies-pmme-nudespls

4.

‘Someone showing everyone in the group something on their phone and waiting until it is your turn.’

cbakapeiehnak

5.

‘When you reply to a stranger who says hello, but then realize they were on the phone and not speaking to you. Happened to me just yestsrday and I didn’t get any sleep last night as I couldn’t stop reliving the moment.’

TheCobras

6.

‘Standing there while two people talk about something you don’t know about.’

afrocircus6969

7.

‘Even worse when you’re wanting to leave the conversation but feel like you need to have an excuse to leave.’

TheRealClose

8.

‘When you’re walking past coworker and you’ve already said hello earlier. Everyone’s making that weird flat smile.’

CammyMM

9.

‘When you’re having a conversation with someone and you don’t hear what they say so you ask them to repeat and they do. But you still don’t hear it and ask them to repeat again and they do. And you still don’t know what they said. Do you ask them to repeat again (and maybe still not hear it)? Pretend you heard it and nod your head and hope it’s an appropriate response? Stab yourself in the eye with a pen to create a diversion and change the subject?’

california_chrome

10.

‘When you walk out of the store empty handed, feeling like you’ve just stole something.’

Yelloweq

11.

‘Walking through a doorway only to catch your clothes on the handle and have it slingshot you backwards.’

katyisanut

12.

‘Having “happy birthday” sung to you.’



bailsgrhm

13.