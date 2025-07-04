People shared the things that will always make them nervous no matter how many times they do it – 23 proper nerve-tinglers

Life funny

There are certain things in life that make us nervous no matter how many times we’ve done it. We say this after WinstonChurchillin asked this over among the good people of Reddit.

“What makes you nervous no matter how many times you do it?”

And the replies came flooding in, sometimes funny, often relatable, and occasionally downright terrifying.

Here are our 23 favourite everyday nerve-tinglers.

1.

‘When my boss goes ‘can we just have a quick chat?’



zagreus9

2.

‘Walking out of a store without buying anything!’

KillerJupe

3.

‘Driving in between two semi trucks on the freeway. Bonus points if one or both is carrying a bunch of logs.’

princess_mediocrity

4.

‘At meetings when they say, “Ok, everyone, let’s go around the room and introduce yourself.” Even worse when they require stupid things like, “Include your favorite food and why you like it” or “Tell us why you’re here.” Uhhh…because it’s mandatory?’

DareWright

5.

‘Trying to mingle/start conversations in social settings where I don’t know anybody.’

leroystrong32

6.

‘Calling off work’

LumosNox116

7.

‘Phone Calls.’

PokemonPuzzler

8.

‘Drive in front of a police officer when I have no reason to be nervous.’



DapperCam

9.

‘Answering the door. Sometimes I just don’t.’

cannabisandcocktails

10.

‘Walking over a storm drain with my keys in my hand.’

Groovy_Chainsaw

11.

‘Approaching a green light that has been green too long but you are getting to the distance where you don’t know whether or not you should stop or if you can stop.’

SynnamonSunset

12.

‘Surprise guests.’

mcbaindk