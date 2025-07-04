What toddlers actually mean if you put their words through Google Translate

Exclusive children

If you are or have ever been a parent of a toddler then you know how frustrating it can sometimes be when trying to communicate with them before they can talk properly.

Wouldn’t it be great if you could understand them all the time, even before their language skills were fully developed. Unfortunately Google Translate can’t help just yet but we’re pretty sure, if it could, that the translations would be something like this.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

Image Pexels