Alan Sugar complained about the noise from the Pride march in London and was mocked into next week

Spare a thought – only kidding – for Alan Sugar, who took to Twitter to complain about the noise from the Pride in London march on Saturday.

The Apprentice tsar, you see, had apparently gone into the capital for a bit of ‘peace and quiet’ only to find this going on.

I went into town for a bit of peace and quiet. pic.twitter.com/lS3jdqg4E8 — Lord Sugar (@Lord_Sugar) July 5, 2025

There’s always the possibility he was joking of course, although of all the things Sugar is famous for, his sense of humour isn’t it.

And these people were only too happy to set him straight.

Going into central London on a Saturday afternoon for a bit of peace and quiet https://t.co/tFdeAyAoFM — Andy (@_andrewkerr_) July 6, 2025

You went in central London for peace and quiet? Really?! — Ally Le Rouge (@SthCoastRed) July 6, 2025

the concept of going to a W1 address on a saturday (let alone london pride saturday) for a bit of peace and quiet when your permanent home is in rural essex https://t.co/5rtkU3CB45 — geolojosh (@geolojosh_) July 6, 2025

You went into central London on a Saturday for some peace and quiet? — Chimmers1878 (@chimney1878) July 6, 2025

What idiot goes to London on a Saturday for peace and quiet? Better get back on your yacht or to your villa in Spain, Al https://t.co/TR9gIjiKd3 — Dr Louise Raw (@LouiseRawAuthor) July 6, 2025

You went into a global-class city for some peace an quiet? — RectumSpectrum (@RectumSpectrum) July 6, 2025

the world doesn’t revolve around you mate — safia (@saturnretcrns) July 6, 2025

Repeat that to yourself slowly. — Chris (@BrightonBoydy) July 5, 2025

This, from Alan Sugar, is crying out for someone to do one of those Les Dennis, 'We asked 100 people where they would go for a bit of peace and quiet'. https://t.co/GG0QYNcqfA — mick (daddo) friel (@daddofriel) July 7, 2025

