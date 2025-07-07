Celebrity Alan Sugar Pride

Alan Sugar complained about the noise from the Pride march in London and was mocked into next week

Poke Reporter. Updated July 7th, 2025

Spare a thought – only kidding – for Alan Sugar, who took to Twitter to complain about the noise from the Pride in London march on Saturday.

The Apprentice tsar, you see, had apparently gone into the capital for a bit of ‘peace and quiet’ only to find this going on.

There’s always the possibility he was joking of course, although of all the things Sugar is famous for, his sense of humour isn’t it.

And these people were only too happy to set him straight.

