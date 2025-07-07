This Reform UK superfan on why she fell for Nigel Farage had people hollering into next week – 13 damning and totally on-point responses

Politics nigel farage Reform UK

Over on BBC1’s Laura Kuenssberg Sunday morning politics show – no, stick with us, please – the programme featured a focus group with various voters talking about Nigel Farage and Reform UK, among other things.

And we mention it because of this particular Reform UK superfan, who told how she had her ‘head turned’ by Nigel Farage when he turned up on ITV’s I’m A Celebrity … Get Me Out of Here and as a snapshot of politics in the UK right now, it’s hard to beat (watch to the end!).

“I’m A Celebrity turned my head for Nigel [Farage]” Some focus group members think Reform UK’s leader is different from “public school-educated” politicians, but another points out Nigel Farage was privately educated and Keir Starmer was not#BBCLauraK https://t.co/cWY0QTuNhM pic.twitter.com/JEm0layGNN — BBC Politics (@BBCPolitics) July 6, 2025

And these people surely said it best.

These people get to vote.. smh — Sainteyes (@Lekzor) July 6, 2025

All this does is highlight one thing: large swathes of the voting public haven’t got a clue who or what they’re voting for. It’s really sad. It takes a basic search to see who Nigel Farage is, but because he did I’m a Celeb, that’s a reason to vote for him? The UK is finished. https://t.co/xG3lJHsGvb — Bzp (@b_z_p1) July 6, 2025

If you base your vote partly on I’m a celebrity, I fully support stripping those people of the vote. — Joe Dyson (@JMD__14) July 6, 2025

Voting for a politician based off a reality tv show and not for his policies or what he stands for is just so lazy to me but I guess it summarises the British public https://t.co/I8h6n2UFq0 — mike (@Mikechrs961) July 6, 2025

