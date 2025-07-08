12 udderly fun cow facts to celebrate Cow Appreciation Day

Exclusive cows

Happy Cow Appreciation Day! We’re herded together some a-moos-ing cow facts to celebrate the day.

1. Cows have nearly 360 degree vision, with the only blind spot directly behind them.

2. Cows are really good swimmers and can swim several miles if they need to.

3. Cows hold grudges for months or even years.

4. Cows enjoy mental challenges and, when they solve problems, show signs of excitement.

5. Cows have a really strong sense of smell and can detect odours from up to 6 miles away.

6. Cows can’t see the colour red.

7. Cows produce between 50 – 150 litres of saliva per day.

8. Cows form friendships like humans do, and even have best friends.

9. Cows have no top front teeth. They use their tongues to grasp grass and pull it up.

10. Cows, particularly the Holstein-Friesian breed, do not have the same spot patterns. As with human fingerprints, each cow’s spot pattern is unique.

11. Cows drink the equivalent of a bathtub full of water per day.

12. Cows typically eat about 2-4% of their body weight in dry matter every day.

Image Freepik, Pixabay