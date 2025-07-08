Karoline Leavitt was asked why the AG said the Epstein list was on her desk, but now says it doesn’t exist – Her response sent shares in chinny reckon skyrocketing

US donald trump Karoline Leavitt

The US Department of Justice has caused an epidemic of headscratching after declaring that there is no Epstein client list.

EXCLUSIVE: President Trump's Justice Department and FBI have concluded they have no evidence that Jeffrey Epstein blackmailed powerful figures, kept a "client list” or was murdered, according to a memo detailing the findings obtained by Axios.https://t.co/Dyt4ycKRuV — Axios (@axios) July 7, 2025

In case you’ve been in a cloistered religious order or living off grid for six years, Jeffrey Epstein was a multi-millionaire financier and friend of the rich and famous, who was convicted of sex offences, including trafficking, and found dead in his prison cell in 2019.

Despite frequently socialising with Epstein and appearing on the flight logs of his private plane, there has never been any publicly seen evidence that Donald Trump was one of his clients, or even that he travelled to Epstein’s island. That hasn’t prevented widespread speculation, and he hasn’t exactly helped himself.

Flashback Q: If you were president, would you declassify the Epstein files? Trump: “Yeah, I would. I guess I would. I think that less so because you know, you don’t know. You don’t want to affect people’s lives if it’s phony stuff in there”

(June 2024) Now it all makes sense. pic.twitter.com/XQEsCiI4aZ — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) July 7, 2025

In February, Trump’s Attorney General, Pam Bondi, promised to release the client list, which she claimed was sitting on her desk.

JUST IN: Attorney General Pam Bondi says the Jeffrey Epstein client list is sitting on her desk right now. Roberts: "The DOJ may be releasing the list of Epstein's clients?" Bondi: "It's on my desk right now to review. That's been a directive by Trump."pic.twitter.com/pSiBm2iEWm — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) February 21, 2025

Yet just under five months later, the Department of Justice now claims there is no list to release, and people have been understandably sceptical.

When Trump’s DOJ assures you there’s no Epstein Client List: pic.twitter.com/UHRFlSFHCD — Meacham (@MeachamDr) July 7, 2025

Pam Bondi said the Epstein client list was on her desk to review for release to the public just a few months ago. Now the DOJ she leads claims that there’s no Epstein client list. Sorry but this is unacceptable. Was she lying then or is she lying now? We deserve answers. pic.twitter.com/VcBSLsCLtl — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) July 7, 2025

Not to make this about me but it’s telling that @FBIDirectorKash could figure out how to prosecute a blogger for tweeting that he’s a “chud” but couldn’t figure out any crimes from the entire Epstein Files. pic.twitter.com/UcQU1lUOVz — Jim Stewartson, Antifascist ‍☠️ (@jimstewartson) July 7, 2025

Unsurprisingly, given his recent feud with the orange felon, Elon Musk joined in.

The White House Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt, was left to handle the fallout in real time, and with a question from Fox News attack dog Peter Doocy, no less.

DOOCY: So what happened to the Epstein client list that the attorney general said she had on her desk? LEAVITT: I think if you go back and look at what the attorney general said DOOCY: I've got the quote. She said, it's sitting on my desk right now to review. pic.twitter.com/RtsRuUrNwh — Acyn (@Acyn) July 7, 2025

Deflecting like Basil Fawlty after accidentally mentioning the war. Twitter wasn’t fooled.

And…"the entirety of the paperwork" USED to include a client list… https://t.co/yhBMAPSuop — Morgan Fairchild (@morgfair) July 7, 2025

I’m too old to have any hope anymore, but it is funny that even Doocy is, like, “You’re clearly lying right now.” https://t.co/4JjDsiFFa0 — Dump On The Ump (@UmpDump2005) July 7, 2025

Kkkaroline deflect,deflect,deflect….and deflect some more pic.twitter.com/goJwwdJWGb — Mic O. (@Titleist1x) July 7, 2025

This is such a perfect psychological case study for MAGA supporters. There’s absolute indisputable evidence that they lied about this. It’s clear as day. And they’ll all fall in line and pretend they never cared about it https://t.co/w1sN8P0IGH — Evan Sowards (@EvanSowards) July 7, 2025

At least Nixon acknowledged that the 18-minutes DID exist but Rose Mary Woods accidentally erased them. Blondi can't even lie credibly. — New Yorker (@ThomB01) July 7, 2025

Doocy evolving to just be a pest to everyone is the funniest fucking thing sorry https://t.co/COJUs6eCcO — bailee (@bdog182) July 7, 2025

