Karoline Leavitt was asked why the AG said the Epstein list was on her desk, but now says it doesn’t exist – Her response sent shares in chinny reckon skyrocketing

Oonagh Keating. Updated July 8th, 2025

The US Department of Justice has caused an epidemic of headscratching after declaring that there is no Epstein client list.

In case you’ve been in a cloistered religious order or living off grid for six years, Jeffrey Epstein was a multi-millionaire financier and friend of the rich and famous, who was convicted of sex offences, including trafficking, and found dead in his prison cell in 2019.

Despite frequently socialising with Epstein and appearing on the flight logs of his private plane, there has never been any publicly seen evidence that Donald Trump was one of his clients, or even that he travelled to Epstein’s island. That hasn’t prevented widespread speculation, and he hasn’t exactly helped himself.

In February, Trump’s Attorney General, Pam Bondi, promised to release the client list, which she claimed was sitting on her desk.

Yet just under five months later, the Department of Justice now claims there is no list to release, and people have been understandably sceptical.

Unsurprisingly, given his recent feud with the orange felon, Elon Musk joined in.

The White House Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt, was left to handle the fallout in real time, and with a question from Fox News attack dog Peter Doocy, no less.

Deflecting like Basil Fawlty after accidentally mentioning the war. Twitter wasn’t fooled.

