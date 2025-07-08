‘What’s a subtle sign someone is rich but hiding it?’ – 17 sneaky giveaways a person is rolling in it

Life Ask Reddit wealth

Have you ever suspected your friend might be better off than they’re admitting? Well, you can find out without asking them.

It seems that lots of people are interested in shifting out whether someone is wealthy or not. One of those curious minds belongs to Againmrbrown, who challenged the shrewd folk over at r/AskReddit to share their thoughts on this question:

‘What’s a subtle sign someone is rich but hiding it?’

If you spot any of these replies in the wild, chances are you’ve found a high-roller…

1.

‘Used to teach English abroad. One class we were doing our introductions, telling everyone our names and what we do. One guy introduced himself and the whole class drew breath after he said his last name. Turns out he owned one of the biggest construction companies in the country. Guy carried a shabby brief case and drove a beat up RAV4. You couldn’t tell he was loaded at all. My kind of guy.’

-Adventurous-End-5187

2.

‘They can complain about costs but it never stops them from necessary work or updating things. If you pay attention you can notice who actually is stopped by barriers to purchasing things or buying services or who can just get them at any cost but still complains like everyone else.’

-Ketzeph

3.

‘Dressed like Adam Sandler.’

-G952

4.

‘Used to work for Mercedes & Audi. The people who buy 150k cars outright are the ones that come in wearing almost-scruffy clothes. The people who come in wearing suits or chinos and sunglasses and Rolexes – they’re not buying anything expensive.

‘The wildest was a woman who looked like she probably worked in a supermarket. Her husband looked the same. Not a hint of expensive about them.. until she thought it was wild that we gave away free coffee & muffins because “that must cost the business like £10-15 a customer and that all adds up!” – they just literally had no idea what things cost or how cheap you can get things.

‘They walked out with a brand new S63 cabriolet, with most of the optional extras. I think about £180k? And didn’t even test drive it. And she got me a bottle of the perfume I was wearing as a thanks!’

-zoomziezoo

5.

‘Nice teeth & nice shoes. They also don’t talk about money.’

-longtrainfruntin

6.

‘I’m an expat based in Malaysia, I met a billionaire once at a street side food stall, he owned a rubber plantation and expanded into properties, 1st generation wealth.

‘He was in a wife beater, panama shorts and a pair of flip flops held together with sting… but his watch and ride.. Damn.’

-timeforacatnap852

7.

‘Really nice, simple clothing. Looks brand new. Perfectly clean. New shoes too. But no visible brands.’

-Pure-Smile-7329

8.

‘They’ve a certain ease in their attitude, never worrying about money or showing off, making decisions right then and there and not worrying how to pay.’

-Imaginary_Lemon7830

9.

‘The richest person I have ever met drove a 1999 Mercury and dresses like he delivers pizzas. He owns large apartment buildings around the country and works higher up at a large bank for his day job.

‘Bought a 2 million house cash and let it sit for two years while he did another 2 million of renovations but looking at him he’s just a regular guy, no fancy clothes or I’m better than you attitude, his favorite restaurant is Chili’s if that tells you anything.’

-Phlowman