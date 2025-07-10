Twitter funny

A call went out for the ‘worst tweet y’all have seen’ and of all the eye-opening entries this one knocked the rest out of the park

John Plunkett. Updated July 10th, 2025

A timely reminder now that Twitter isn’t just there for the awful things in life, like the news, for instance, or far-right AI bots.

Oh no. It can also be very, very funny – not always intentionally so, obviously – after this call went out for people to share the ‘worst tweet y’all have seen?’

And it prompted no end of very funny responses …

(via)


(via)

(via)

(via)

(via)


(via)

… but this one surely knocked the rest out of the park. Didn’t it?

(via)

Oof.

H/T @MsShira50