A call went out for the ‘worst tweet y’all have seen’ and of all the eye-opening entries this one knocked the rest out of the park

Twitter funny

A timely reminder now that Twitter isn’t just there for the awful things in life, like the news, for instance, or far-right AI bots.

Oh no. It can also be very, very funny – not always intentionally so, obviously – after this call went out for people to share the ‘worst tweet y’all have seen?’

What’s the worst tweet y’all have seen? — ريفز (@Arl5Mvp) July 7, 2025

And it prompted no end of very funny responses …

(via)



(via)

(via)

(via)

(via)



(via)

… but this one surely knocked the rest out of the park. Didn’t it?

(via)

Oof.

I burst out laughing when I saw “semen” . How? Even in that state? — OT (@therealosato) July 9, 2025

Mate one of the greatest burn tweets of all time — Risk Averse (@doctordinkey) July 9, 2025

READ MORE

Just 48 of the best one-liners to distract you from the gloom and give you a bit of a laugh

H/T @MsShira50