Think you can talk the talk? Let’s find out. Pick the right meanings for these Gen Z slang words and phrases. No cap.

1. What does ‘no cap’ mean?

A. No hat required

B. I’m being serious / not lying

C. Stop talking

2. If someone is ‘sus’, what are they?

A. Cool

B. Suspicious or shady

C. Smart

3. What does it mean if something is ‘fire’?

A. Dangerous

B. Really good or amazing

C. A big problem

4. What is a ‘simp’?

A. Someone who tries too hard to impress someone they like

B. A clever person

C. A quiet person

5. If something is ‘mid’, what does it mean?

A. Excellent

B. Average or not impressive

C. Old-fashioned

6. What does ‘yeet’ mean?

A. To throw something forcefully

B. To dance badly

C. To fall asleep

7. What is a ‘finsta’?

A. A fake or private Instagram account

B. A fast car

C. A type of hairstyle

8. If someone says ‘it’s giving…’, what are they doing? ✨

A. Complimenting or describing a vibe

B. Saying goodbye

C. Warning about danger

9. What does it mean if you get ‘ratioed’ on social media?

A. Your post gets more likes than replies

B. Your post gets more negative replies than likes

C. Your post is deleted

10. What does ‘slaps’ mean when describing a song?

A. It’s awful

B. It’s really good

C. It’s old school