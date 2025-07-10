US donald trump Ukraine

Donald Trump was asked if he’d found out who’s been deciding stuff without telling him and his answer didn’t speak volumes, it bellowed them

John Plunkett. Updated July 10th, 2025

It’s not uncommon for people to suggest that Donald Trump isn’t really in charge of the White House, but it’s rare to actually see it happening in real time.

But this is precisely what happened when the president was asked who exactly had decided that the US should stop sending munitions to Ukraine (spoiler alert – it wasn’t him).

So it was only natural that reporters should want to follow this up and ask Trump, you know, had he found out who’d been taking such important, literally life or death decisions without telling him.

And his answer didn’t just speak volumes, it bellowed them.

Nurse, the screens!

And these people surely said it best.

