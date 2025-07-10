Donald Trump was asked if he’d found out who’s been deciding stuff without telling him and his answer didn’t speak volumes, it bellowed them

US donald trump Ukraine

It’s not uncommon for people to suggest that Donald Trump isn’t really in charge of the White House, but it’s rare to actually see it happening in real time.

But this is precisely what happened when the president was asked who exactly had decided that the US should stop sending munitions to Ukraine (spoiler alert – it wasn’t him).

Asked who at the Pentagon signed off on the pause in shipments to Ukraine last week, President Trump says, “I don’t know. Why don’t you tell me?” pic.twitter.com/lYuau3Xc1h — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) July 8, 2025

So it was only natural that reporters should want to follow this up and ask Trump, you know, had he found out who’d been taking such important, literally life or death decisions without telling him.

And his answer didn’t just speak volumes, it bellowed them.

Reporter: Yesterday you said you weren’t sure who ordered the munitions halted to Ukraine—have you since been able to figure that out? Trump: I have not thought about it. Reporter: What does it say that such a big decision could be made inside your government without you… pic.twitter.com/OG4zFY9h60 — Acyn (@Acyn) July 9, 2025

Nurse, the screens!

And these people surely said it best.

1.

In the span of ten seconds, he says, “I don’t know who did it and I haven’t bothered to check,” and follows it with, “I would definitely know if anyone did it.” This isn’t a politician. This is a man with the memory and logical consistency of a goldfish in a fucking blender. And… — Projekt Europa (@braesikalla) July 9, 2025

2.

I’d be surprised if he’s making any decisions aside from which color jello at lunch. They are managing him. https://t.co/Aj60yszhVP — Heather Thomas (@HeatherThomasAF) July 9, 2025

3.

Can someone please look into who’s running the United States? https://t.co/nejUOTBqr9 — Dean Blundell (@ItsDeanBlundell) July 9, 2025

4.

“I would know. If a decision was made I will know.”

We’ve officially entered the Schrödinger’s Commander-in-Chief phase of the presidency. — Miles (@mileslangston_) July 9, 2025

5.

Cognitive decline is clearer than ever. — Dan the Craigslist handyman (@CraigslistHandy) July 9, 2025

6.

“I didn’t know.”

“Why didn’t you know?”

“I always know.” https://t.co/atH1rUgznk — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) July 9, 2025

7.