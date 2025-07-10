Hugh Grant fell asleep at Wimbledon and of all the A++ responses no-one said it better than commentator Andrew Cotter

Celebrity Andrew cotter Hugh Grant Wimbledon

Hugh Grant was in the royal box at Wimbledon on Wednesday and it’s fair to say he didn’t find the action entirely gripping. Well, that or he’d been enjoying the SW19 lunchtime hospitality.

Because the great man only went and nodded off during Novak Djokovic’s quarter final win over young Italian Flavio Cobolli.

Hugh Grant fell asleep at Wimbledon. pic.twitter.com/Qn5gI5CFQL — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) July 9, 2025

And to think it was during the tie-break too!

It prompted lots of entirely relatable responses like this one.

I’m so in love with him https://t.co/bbf9ktne6l — Mollie Goodfellow (@hansmollman) July 9, 2025

And this one.

Hugh Grant is taking one of the most expensive naps in human history right now pic.twitter.com/4OydHpEr4S — BetMGM (@BetMGM) July 9, 2025

And definitely this one.

dads five minutes after you show them a movie pic.twitter.com/Yo92zCJq2c — Letterboxd (@letterboxd) July 9, 2025

But surely no-one said it better than BBC commentator Andrew Cotter.

It's all got a bit too much for Hugh Grant #Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/DJilyzHOo7 — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) July 9, 2025

A masterclass of economy and restraint from the sports commentator (who brought us all those Olive and Mabel videos of course). Bravo, Andrew!

