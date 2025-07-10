Celebrity Andrew cotter Hugh Grant Wimbledon

Hugh Grant fell asleep at Wimbledon and of all the A++ responses no-one said it better than commentator Andrew Cotter

John Plunkett. Updated July 10th, 2025

Hugh Grant was in the royal box at Wimbledon on Wednesday and it’s fair to say he didn’t find the action entirely gripping. Well, that or he’d been enjoying the SW19 lunchtime hospitality.

Because the great man only went and nodded off during Novak Djokovic’s quarter final win over young Italian Flavio Cobolli.

And to think it was during the tie-break too!

It prompted lots of entirely relatable responses like this one.

And this one.

And definitely this one.

But surely no-one said it better than BBC commentator Andrew Cotter.

A masterclass of economy and restraint from the sports commentator (who brought us all those Olive and Mabel videos of course). Bravo, Andrew!

Source @BBCSport