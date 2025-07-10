Somebody asked about people’s pettiest grudges and these trifling but dearly held grievances did not disappoint

Round Ups r/AskUK

There’s something incredibly satisfying about holding a grudge, and – somehow – the smaller and more inconsequential it is, the better.

Reddit user Headballet is well aware of the pleasures of holding on as tightly as possible to a tiny resentment, posing the question ‘What’s the pettiest grudge you hold?’ on the AskUK page before going on to add an impressively trivial one of their own:

Mine is that – although I like their music – I refuse to listen to Siouxsie and the Banshees because, on an episode of the Jo Whiley Show in 1998, Siouxsie Sioux said that James Dean Bradfield (of Manic Street Preachers) couldn’t sing. Beat that!

Plenty of people were more than willing to pick up that gauntlet, as the replies showed.

1.

‘I go out of my way not to buy L’Oreal products, because someone I knew many years ago had a successful career in marketing there, and she is just awful.’

–BobBobBobBobBobDave

2.

‘One of my classmates stole the Thunderbird 4 from my Thunderbird 2 on ‘bring a toy to school day’ at primary school.

It’s been nearly half a century, I haven’t forgotten.’

–Kitchen_Part_882

3.

‘I bought a microwave from John Lewis in about 89/90. It caught fire and when I went back to the shop, they wouldn’t believe that I hadn’t set it incorrectly. I was very goth at the time and the assistant was pretty rude. Will not set foot in one nor buy anything from them ever.’

–QuarrieMcQuarrie

4.

‘As a goth I had to buy smart work clothes from a high street fashion shop. It was around 1989. I was out of my comfort zone. The security guard stopped me to check my bags. Only doing his job but I’ve never been back.’

–Gothywinelady

5.

‘I didn’t eat my first biscuit at biscuit time in playgroup because I was drinking my squash. The girl on biscuit duty was asked to pass them around again so everyone could have another. She got to me and told me I couldn’t have a second one because I still had the first in my hand. I was the only person to not get two.

I am taking that to the grave, Rhiannon. You shortbread gatekeeping whore.’

–Sunshieieieiene

6.

‘I will never go back to Spain, because I visited with my grandparents, when I was 6, we were in a cafe, I asked for a glass of milk, and they gave me HOT milk. That was 20-odd years ago, and I’m very lactose intolerant now, but I will never forget.’

–turingthecat

7.

‘Mine is against Rod Stewart. All because there was a photo of him wearing tartan trousers. This relates to me having a hatred of tartan trousers, as I once was stung by a bee whilst wearing a pair.’

–ChampionshipNo9223

8.

‘Mine is against geese as one stole my digestive biscuit when I was a toddler.’

–Screaming_lambs

9.

‘I won’t talk to one of the parents at my kids school because he reminds me of a kid I didn’t like when I was in school,. So I’m holding a 25 year grudge with someone who I’ve never had a conversation with.’

–JudasBC

10.

‘Don’t buy packs of Creme Eggs since they came in box of five instead of six. Same price or dearer, one less Creme Egg. Also eggs whether they are chocolate or real eggs should come in multiples of six.’

–Rossco1874

11.

‘I’ll never forgive Johnny Depp for Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. I know it’s not all his fault but Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory is the most beautiful thing.’

–Putrid_Inspection133

12.

‘Perranporth. We went caravanning there 40 years ago and a local lad kept coming into the field to hang out whenever he saw us playing. My parents kind of took him under their wing, and then things reached a pinnacle when they gave him MY last doughnut. I thus refused to go to the circus with them all that night as they also invited him to come along.

So… Perranporth because of the ‘stolen’ doughnut, and missed circus trip. I haven’t been there since.’

–Spike_Milligoon