People have been sharing the food and drink considered ‘healthy’ back in the ’90s that today would go straight in the bin – 21 no-brainers

Life diet food millenials

Eating in the ’90s was wild. It was a simpler time, when we believed it was possible for food to taste exceptionally delicious without any negative side effects. Of course, with the benefit of hindsight, it’s clear that wasn’t the case at all. This was brought into sharp focus when Redditor lazarus870 asked a simple question:

What kind of stuff do you remember being considered “healthy” in the 90’s that would be absurd to think about today?

The responses will have you rushing to the gym. Or the grocery store. Either way, it wasn’t pretty. Here are the most tempting, nauseating, and disturbing “healthy” diet fads from the ’90s.

1.

Miracle Whip. I grew up thinking it was the healthy alternative to mayonnaise, but now it just seems like processed chemicals whipped to the vague consistency of mayonnaise.

CEEngineerThrowAway

2.

My mom & dad both still believe(d) Yoo-hoo to be a health drink because it has vitamins. My mom would go on a Yoo-hoo diet to lose weight and only have water & yoo-hoo.

Quinlynn

3.

Special K is delicious but they absolutely pushed it as a healthy cereal for weight loss. I remember the ads with the box being squeezed by a tape measure because they claimed you could lose “inches off your waist” by replacing meals with special K.

CatNoel

4.

Yep. Used so much margarine as a kid. Now even the thought of it grosses me out. Especially stuff like “I can’t believe it’s not butter” which my grandparents had. Let me just say I can absolutely believe it’s not butter. No question.

Silver-Instruction73

5.

My parents bought the cheapest margarine and left the giant tub next to the toaster. It would get all melty. I loved to stick my fingers in as a kid and then lick it off my fingers. Yes, I would double dip my fingers. I loved the flavor so much!

fuck_this_i_got_shit

6.

I remember the grapefruit craze. Nothing was more sad as a kid than being handed half of the worlds worst citrus fruit like it was a treat.

lilsmudge

7.

Those diet fads- slim fast shakes, low calorie (high sugar) sweet treats, convincing us to eat 2 bowls of cereal instead of healthy meals.

Choir_Life

8.

I just remember diet pills were HUGE there for a while. You could hardly watch tv without seeing commercials for diet pills, especially during the trashy daytime talk shows. For some reason, I have fairly vivid memories of Stacker 2 commercials.

Telemachus826

9.

Wow, I totally forgot about salad spritzers!

annahhhnimous

10.

Man, diet culture of the late 90s/early 2000s really did fuck a lot of us up. Like, “do you want to pretend you’re having dressing on a salad and get just the essence of flavor and no calories?!”

elbileil

11.

Remember when the government told us via the Food Pyramid that we should eat 8-10 servings of bread and pasta every day?

theglobalnomad