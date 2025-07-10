Somebody asked for people’s ‘worst sins against Britishness’ – 25 confessions that will have your stiff upper lip trembling with rage

Life British r/AskUK

There are certain things British people are pretty much obliged to enjoy or participate in, and mostly they live up to those expectations, without complaint. However, sometimes they rebel and commit a crime that goes against the national character. But can they admit to it?

Over on the AskUK subreddit, user The-Sassy-Pickle asked ‘Fess up, UK Reddit – What are your sins against Britishness?’ and added some of their own misdemeanors:

Forgive me, fellow Brits, for I have sinned. Apparently, according to my pub-mates, I should have to surrender my passport for the following offences: *Not finding Monty Python funny *Thinking tea is ‘just ok’ *Never having watched a single episode of Line of Duty Please, confess your sins below.

And their fellow Brits were keen to get a few of their own transgressions off their chests…

1.

‘Football is tedious and relentless and I’ve never got why it’s such a big deal.’

–Imaginary_Moose_2384

2.

‘As it’s a current topic, Oasis and all their fans can take a running jump into the fucking sun. A handful of decent songs in an entire career (and most of those ruined by the fucking lairy vocalist) and people act like they invented the guitar.’

–signalstonoise88

3.

‘Actually, on balance, I can generally tolerate the French.’

–TheViscountRang

4.

‘I think the Beatles are hugely over rated as a band. Not denying their cultural impact at all but purely as music, they are average at best.’

–GuybrushFunkwood

5.

‘I don’t drink tea.’

–IAmTheArcher171

6.

‘I don’t understand how someone can actively seek out sleeping arrangements that are worse than usual and call it a holiday or leisure. Camping might be justified if your house is truly awful but mine isn’t so I would rather stay home. I am vocal in my distaste yet still get invited every year.’

–Banana-sandwich

7.

‘I’m not awkward and happily chat to people if they randomly start conversation with me at a bus stop, in a shop, on public transport etc. I’m not arsed. Make friends with anyone me.’

–IridiumQuality

8.

‘Streaky bacon is better than back bacon.’

–Nogaro

9.

‘I’ve never watched Call The Midwife and I never intend to start.’

–Hi-its-Mothy

10.

‘I don’t like bean juice mixing with anything but bread, so when I have a fry up I prefer my beans in a little pot.’

11.

‘Roast dinners are overrated. I’d prefer a curry every Sunday.’

–CompetitiveRange6449

12.

‘I’d rather just get my own drinks, not get dragged into rounds.’

–yubnubster

13.

‘Only Fools and Horses isn’t funny. I know, I know, I’ll let myself out.’

–notsocrazycatlady101

14.

‘I’m getting an AC unit installed.’

–local_meme_dealer45