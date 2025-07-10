Entertainment fails funny ireland

This unfortunate ice cream fail on Irish TV turned the daytime airwaves hilariously blue and it’s 30 seconds of pure joy

John Plunkett. Updated July 10th, 2025

Here’s a fabulous 30 seconds to (briefly) take you away from everything else that’s going on right now.

It was shared by all-round top telly critic and presenter @scottygb, a most unfortunate ice cream fail on Irish TV that sent the daytime airwaves hilariously blue. Nothing NSFW we hasten to add!

Make it available on prescription. Sixty-nines, that is.

Follow @scottygb here!

READ MORE

Hugh Grant fell asleep at Wimbledon and of all the A++ responses no-one said it better than commentator Andrew Cotter

Source @scottygb