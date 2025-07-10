Entertainment fails funny ireland
This unfortunate ice cream fail on Irish TV turned the daytime airwaves hilariously blue and it’s 30 seconds of pure joy
Here’s a fabulous 30 seconds to (briefly) take you away from everything else that’s going on right now.
It was shared by all-round top telly critic and presenter @scottygb, a most unfortunate ice cream fail on Irish TV that sent the daytime airwaves hilariously blue. Nothing NSFW we hasten to add!
Meanwhile on Irish breakfast television. pic.twitter.com/BYTgWMITwH
— Scott Bryan (@scottygb) July 9, 2025
Make it available on prescription. Sixty-nines, that is.
If it comes with a Flake, I'm having it
— All about Steve (@1StevieKilner) July 10, 2025
Breakfast for two?
— Relish Hendy aka Nanny Jen (@relish_hendy) July 10, 2025
Nice to see the old GMTV set hasn't gone to waste
— Scott Matthewman (@scottm) July 10, 2025
