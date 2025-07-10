This unfortunate ice cream fail on Irish TV turned the daytime airwaves hilariously blue and it’s 30 seconds of pure joy

Entertainment fails funny ireland

Here’s a fabulous 30 seconds to (briefly) take you away from everything else that’s going on right now.

It was shared by all-round top telly critic and presenter @scottygb, a most unfortunate ice cream fail on Irish TV that sent the daytime airwaves hilariously blue. Nothing NSFW we hasten to add!

Meanwhile on Irish breakfast television. pic.twitter.com/BYTgWMITwH — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) July 9, 2025

Make it available on prescription. Sixty-nines, that is.

If it comes with a Flake, I'm having it — All about Steve (@1StevieKilner) July 10, 2025

Breakfast for two? — Relish Hendy aka Nanny Jen (@relish_hendy) July 10, 2025

Nice to see the old GMTV set hasn't gone to waste — Scott Matthewman (@scottm) July 10, 2025

