Science AI Robotics

This video of someone being beastly to a little robot has being getting people upset (and terrified of the consequences)

David Harris. Updated July 10th, 2025

Chinese company NOETIX Robotics have developed a dinky little 4’2″ robot which can run at speeds of over 7mph. It can also perform continuous backflips and, as the below video shows, take a lot of abuse as its creators give it a bit of a stress test.

In reality, it’s just like watching somebody kick a toaster or a recalcitrant printer, but it feels much worse than that.

It’s fair to say that people aren’t fans of robot abuse, and even more worried about the consequences.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

Article Pages: 1 2