This video of someone being beastly to a little robot has being getting people upset (and terrified of the consequences)
Chinese company NOETIX Robotics have developed a dinky little 4’2″ robot which can run at speeds of over 7mph. It can also perform continuous backflips and, as the below video shows, take a lot of abuse as its creators give it a bit of a stress test.
In reality, it’s just like watching somebody kick a toaster or a recalcitrant printer, but it feels much worse than that.
Noetix N2 endures some serious abuse but keeps walking. pic.twitter.com/wShggExIcK
— The Humanoid Hub (@TheHumanoidHub) July 6, 2025
It’s fair to say that people aren’t fans of robot abuse, and even more worried about the consequences.
1.
This is very upsetting to me. I don’t understand the point of the behaviour.
— Kathryn (@SpiritMycelium) July 7, 2025
2.
anyone else hate the kicking a robot videos?
— Jessica Barberi (@jessica_barberi) July 7, 2025
3.
Please don’t do this to him
— Jeremy Berke (@jfberke) July 8, 2025
4.
What will future intelligent humanoid think when they see these videos?
— Rukshan Jayaratna (@RukiJayaratna) July 7, 2025
5.
This job better come with an insanely good insurance policy
— Aaron Levie (@levie) July 7, 2025
6.
what you sow so shall you reap .. in a few years it will be the other way round
— GatewayToDomains (@gatewaytodomain) July 7, 2025
7.
this will backfire
— Alex Doda (@oalexdoda) July 8, 2025
8.
Dear future AIs, we aren't doing this to be awful, it's to make sure the robot can survive in dangerous unstructured conditions. Please forgive us.
— Elizabeth Greene (@GreeneElizabeth) July 7, 2025