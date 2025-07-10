This video of someone being beastly to a little robot has being getting people upset (and terrified of the consequences)

Science AI Robotics

Chinese company NOETIX Robotics have developed a dinky little 4’2″ robot which can run at speeds of over 7mph. It can also perform continuous backflips and, as the below video shows, take a lot of abuse as its creators give it a bit of a stress test.

In reality, it’s just like watching somebody kick a toaster or a recalcitrant printer, but it feels much worse than that.

Noetix N2 endures some serious abuse but keeps walking. pic.twitter.com/wShggExIcK — The Humanoid Hub (@TheHumanoidHub) July 6, 2025

It’s fair to say that people aren’t fans of robot abuse, and even more worried about the consequences.

This is very upsetting to me. I don’t understand the point of the behaviour. — Kathryn (@SpiritMycelium) July 7, 2025

anyone else hate the kicking a robot videos? — Jessica Barberi (@jessica_barberi) July 7, 2025

Please don’t do this to him — Jeremy Berke (@jfberke) July 8, 2025

What will future intelligent humanoid think when they see these videos? — Rukshan Jayaratna (@RukiJayaratna) July 7, 2025

This job better come with an insanely good insurance policy — Aaron Levie (@levie) July 7, 2025

what you sow so shall you reap .. in a few years it will be the other way round — GatewayToDomains (@gatewaytodomain) July 7, 2025

this will backfire — Alex Doda (@oalexdoda) July 8, 2025

8.