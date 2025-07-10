‘What is the one thing you wish you bought sooner?’ – 23 items to snap up now so you don’t regret waiting later

Life r/AskUK

Anyone who has shopped from Temu will know the pain of purchasing something that looks brilliant online, only to open the box when it arrives from China a couple of carbon footprint-enhancing weeks later to find it is literal rubbish. The only saving grace of which is that when you do actually buy something high-quality and useful, you genuinely appreciate it. Over on the AskUK subreddit, user Tribyoon- asked:

‘What is the one thing you wish you bought sooner? Could be a buy for life item or just something that once you’ve bought you can’t go back. ‘For me its good quality walking boots, suddenly my feet don’t hurt after walks and I don’t have to buy new shoes every year.’

And lots of people had thoughts on the things they can’t believe they did without for so long.

1.

‘Robot vacuum! A) they were pretty expensive at first when it was just Robovacs and B), I thought ‘Pah! How much is that going to suck up? Not much’. I have five cats and two dogs and long hair shedding humans, is it worth it?

‘Yes. Is the short answer.’

–ElfBlossom17

2.

‘Dehumidifier. Brilliant in the winter for drying clothes.’

–TSC-99

3.

‘Rice cooker. Incredibly cheap. Incredibly effective. If you want perfectly cooked rice every time with zero effort and without having to stand over it, it’s the way to go. You add rice and water then leave it. Once it’s finished it will keep the rice warm for you so you don’t even have to remember.’

–Tomatoflee

4.

‘Controversial, but Mounjaro! It has changed my life! I put it off because of the scaremongering but now that I’m on it, I wish I had started sooner!’

–Wonderful-Fact5193

5.

‘A telescopic back scratcher. It’s life-changing.’

–Drwynyllo

6.

‘Electric sander. Every middle-aged woman should have one.’

–Sea-Still5427

7.

‘A spray mop, so much better than the soggy wet normal ones that leave the floor wet for ages.’

–lavayuki

8.

‘LASIK, 20 years free of glasses but would definitely have done it sooner.’

–DoctorRaulDuke

9.

‘Pregnancy pillow. It gives me wonderful, comfortable, coddled sleep every night.’

–Roper1537

10.

‘A pension. Man, I wish I’d started one during my perceived immortal years.’

–8bitPete

11.

‘Bitcoin. I remember back around 2007/2008 reading a news article online about how currency was going to become digital and that some guy (founder of Bitcoin) had already produced a detailed report of some sort and was trading this at the time. The price then was £0.00527 per Bitcoin and it was stated in the news article that this would increase; by how much, only time and demand would tell.

‘The journalist who wrote the article actually mentioned at the end that he took a gamble and purchased £5 worth of the digital currency. The rest is history.’

–BaldPleaser

12.

‘During lockdown at the tender age of 45 I decided to buy a DJ controller as I’ve always wanted to be a superstar DJ! I taught myself to mix via many YouTube videos and absolutely loved it. Four years later I’m still a keen DJ, hosted a few fairly big house parties, nothing amazing but we had a lot of fun. So wish I’d done it 30 years ago before I settled down and had kids.’

–Wallygonk