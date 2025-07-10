‘What’s one thing you stopped doing that instantly made your life better?’ – 22 people who transformed everything in an instant

Life r/AskReddit

As humans beings, we get deeply entrenched in all sorts of behaviours that we know are not very good for us, but find it impossible to stop. Until we do, for one reason or another, and suddenly everything feels better. They’ve been chatting about this on Reddit after user Same-Tea1899 asked:

‘What’s one thing you stopped doing that instantly made your life better?’

And people piled in with the stuff that they’d quit which had radically improved their day-to-day existence.

1.

‘Doom scrolling every moment I pick up the phone. Gone from 4 hours of daily phone use to 2 hours. Still some work to be done but feeling much better.’

–Consistent_Prize_253

2.

‘Overthinking texts before sending them.’

3.

‘Comments and posts online. I’ll type something and think ‘Do I really want to start this fight?’. Then just delete. I ain’t got time or patience to explain to people why they’re stupid or wrong.’

–ThePastJack

4.

‘Not sleeping. I used to regularly pull all nighters. I probably spend a better part of last two decades constantly sleep deprived. Fuck that. I sleep now. I don’t care what urgent matters there are, and what demons are whispering in my ears, I fucking check out, even if it takes a bit of help with meds. It has improved my QoL by several orders of magnitude.’

–ooOJuicyOoo

5.

‘Not exercising at all, exercising makes me feel much better in general.’

–Ben5544477

6.

‘People-pleasing.’

–VelvetMousse1

7.

‘I withdrew my membership from the Mormon church.’

–RobinsonDL

8.

‘Waiting for someone to join to experience something.’

–Feeling_Investment16

9.

‘Stop over analysing what people say to me.’

–Deep_Investigator283

10.

‘I quit worrying about my neighbours seeing me embarrass myself while I work on my garden in the front yard.’

–MissMcNoodle

11.

‘Deleted Facebook.’

–Petty_Paw_Printz

12.

‘Not saving money. Once I get my salary, I take away 1k(of my currency) and split it into two accounts. One for long term savings, one for emergency savings. Seeing the amount grow over time, and seeing that I have backup money really really soothes my heart.’

–KazakiriKaoru