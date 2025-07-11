Emmanuel Macron dropped a Brexit truth bomb in Downing Street and prompted no end of fury from EU know who – 9 especially entertaining rants

Politics brexit emmanuel macron

As you’ll already know by now Emmanuel Macron has been on a state visit to the UK where, among many other things, he sought to tackle channel crossings with Keir Starmer and announced the Bayeaux Tapestry would be coming to the UK.

He also dropped a Brexit truth bomb in Downing Street and that’s the moment that brings us here. Because even though it’s been nine years since the referendum and all the chaos it brought in its wake, it’s very odd to hear it laid out in such clearcut terms. Specifically, in Downing Street.

President Macron: The British people were "sold a lie" over brexit. pic.twitter.com/2SRN4170Qr — Haggis_UK (@Haggis_UK) July 10, 2025

And he wasn’t finished there.

Macron to the UK: “Never cede to the temptation of populism which is the denial of science or a travesty of the facts. Populists sold you a response which is through nationalist withdrawal. Budgetary, immigration, growth problems from 9 years ago. Were they solved by Brexit? No” pic.twitter.com/paHhbE9gtt — Adam Schwarz (@AdamJSchwarz) July 10, 2025

And among with all the people applauding …

Why is it that @EmmanuelMacron can tell the British people the plain truth — that Brexit was sold on a pack of lies — yet our own Prime Minister still can’t? Why does @Keir_Starmer protect the Brexit myth with ludicrous red lines instead of confronting the damage? Brexit was a… https://t.co/mkKRpD3U1T — Liz Webster (@LizWebsterSBF) July 10, 2025

He speaks the truth. Not one brexiteer can list the controls, enforcements, agreements, and data, they voted away that strengthened our ability to control our borders. What’s worse? The fact that because can’t list them, they had no clue that there was no plan replace them. — The Fukaa (@the_fukaa) July 10, 2025

It’s cathartic to hear Brexit’s blatant failures articulated so clearly. It’s also frustrating that it’s the French president rather than the British prime minister who’s saying it, especially as a huge majority of Brits now consider Brexit to be a mistake. — Adam Schwarz (@AdamJSchwarz) July 10, 2025

Well he’s not wrong. This visit seems to have served its purpose, unlike the upcoming orange horlicks parade. — Alice Morgan ♓️ ✊ (@jacksonlambNo1) July 10, 2025

… it also prompted no end of fury and very entertaining it was too.

1.

What a load of nonsense. Move on, dude. https://t.co/DWRG9qSpZW — Andrew Lilico (@andrew_lilico) July 10, 2025

2.

We’ll do what we want — this is Britain.

Your own country is a case study in collapse, from Marseille to Paris, with lawless suburbs and ritual riots.

We’re not interested in lectures from a president whose nation is held together by curfews and tear gas. Brexit isn’t finished.… — Marcus (@Marcus70672192) July 10, 2025

3.

He’s hardly going to say anything else is he? Silly little man. — Parkerbats (@Parkerbats) July 10, 2025

4.

Because we didn’t have a proper brexit, we didn’t have the freedom to curve our own path. The Tories fucked is by agreeing to the same shit laws and Labour are fucking us the same way. — JR 1.0 (@JR1crypto) July 10, 2025

5.

It the vote happened again, Brexit would win by a bigger number. — THE DPC (@THE__DPC) July 10, 2025

6.

Wrong. The country voted for it. We wasn’t sold anything. That was the last good decision we made as a collective. — Just Waine (@JustWaine22) July 10, 2025

7.

The EU is still the most major cause of our suffering. — Muskobian (@Muskobian) July 10, 2025

8.

That’s true. The Remainers were told a lot of lies and a lot of them still believe them. — Maggie Lavan (@maggie_lavan) July 10, 2025

9.

Silly little man, loathed by the French and ridiculed by the UK. Yet our buffoon of a PM kneels just like he kneels to any minority of activists. — Mark of Sussex II ️ (@sussexmarco) July 10, 2025

To conclude …

People should be angry at Farage, the same people with shit lives who fell for the con are now Reform voters. He's made yours and everyone else's life worse. https://t.co/8V9xU1SCmW — Jake (@ToryWipeout) July 10, 2025

