Politics brexit emmanuel macron

Emmanuel Macron dropped a Brexit truth bomb in Downing Street and prompted no end of fury from EU know who – 9 especially entertaining rants

John Plunkett. Updated July 11th, 2025

As you’ll already know by now Emmanuel Macron has been on a state visit to the UK where, among many other things, he sought to tackle channel crossings with Keir Starmer and announced the Bayeaux Tapestry would be coming to the UK.

He also dropped a Brexit truth bomb in Downing Street and that’s the moment that brings us here. Because even though it’s been nine years since the referendum and all the chaos it brought in its wake, it’s very odd to hear it laid out in such clearcut terms. Specifically, in Downing Street.

And he wasn’t finished there.

And among with all the people applauding …

… it also prompted no end of fury and very entertaining it was too.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

To conclude …

READ MORE

Source @Haggis_UK