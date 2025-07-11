Gregg Wallace is using his new-found spare time to become a health and well-being guru – 13 especially delicious responses

Celebrity Gregg Wallace

Gregg Wallace won’t be coming back to MasterChef or indeed anywhere else on the BBC after corporation bosses concluded they had no confidence in his ability to change his behaviour.

Wallace was dropped from MasterChef following multiple complaints about his behaviour, and the presenter has predictably come out fighting, claiming he has recently been diagnosed with autism (as if that excuses it) amid reports that he is planning to sue the BBC for discrimination.

The Total War Saga fan is also using the extra spare time he has found himself with to offer one-to-one health and well-being coaching sessions for £200 a month, as highlighted by @MattLCapon over on Twitter.

Gregg Wallace is posting on his instagram offering one-to-one health and wellbeing coaching at £200 a month. pic.twitter.com/eGgLpYiPG4 — Matt Capon (@MattLCapon) July 8, 2025

It prompted no end of jokes as you might imagine and these people surely said it best.

1.

I would but I’ve just signed up to patio laying with Fred West. https://t.co/LlKQy03zWU — Brendan May (@bmay) July 9, 2025

2.

Is this open to Middle-Class women of a certain age? — David Charles (@actordavidc) July 9, 2025

3.

Gregg.

My dear wife Bunty is most interested in your one to one coaching sessions.

Her flaps have recently been lacking muscle tone.

What she wants to know is will you be wearing underpants for these sessions or will you be suffering from autism?

pic.twitter.com/9p8d9ESGMO — Sir Michael Take CBE (@MichaelTakeMP) July 10, 2025

4.

His advice is to eat less buttery biscuit bases — Amplify the Alpha (@amplifythealpha) July 9, 2025

5.

I would sign up for this but I’ve just committed to a 6 week meditation and mindfulness retreat with Gordon Ramsey. https://t.co/xBSTSvHQUo — Jonathan Pie (@JonathanPieNews) July 10, 2025

6.

To Do 1. Get sacked in disgrace

2. Claim it’s because I can’t wear underwear

3. Start business offering strangers life advice — Danny Wallace (@dannywallace) July 10, 2025

7.