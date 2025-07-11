The White House shared a picture of Trump as Superman and of all the A++ comebacks this one hit hardest
The White House took time out of their busy schedule to big up the boss on social media – the most surefire way of getting his attention at the following morning’s briefing (assuming he has one).
And this time they really pushed the boat on – on every scale imaginable – by portraying the president as Superman, no doubt a response to all the Magas complaining that the new Superman movie is too woke.
THE SYMBOL OF HOPE.
TRUTH. JUSTICE. THE AMERICAN WAY.
SUPERMAN TRUMP. pic.twitter.com/fwFWeYonAq
— The White House (@WhiteHouse) July 11, 2025
And it prompted no end of A++ comebacks as you might expect …
Ahhh the cringe https://t.co/wFNhpflRXf
— TizzyEnt (@TizzyEnt) July 11, 2025
He’s literally Lex Luthor. https://t.co/BkjtKgApws
— Robert Garcia (@RobertGarcia) July 11, 2025
go to hell https://t.co/dJKYLBVgJz
— brandon* (@brndxix) July 11, 2025
Superman was an undocumented immigrant https://t.co/7U9jsNHfr5
— Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) July 11, 2025
Just imagine the response if the Biden White House had posted something like this.
But Trump is graded on some kind of never-seen-before curve and this craziness is normalized. https://t.co/hLNsfPyG5f
— Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) July 11, 2025
the rest of the world has gotta be pissing themselves in laughter at us at this point https://t.co/vd5ajGo8G8
— Brandon Davis (@BrandonDavisBD) July 11, 2025
… but this one was surely the winner.
https://t.co/vfOyP4OWPu pic.twitter.com/y8I6C8FE4Z
— This You? (@Thiss_Youu) July 11, 2025
Or if you prefer.
The Epstein Files: https://t.co/es98j5f9Fd pic.twitter.com/zYP7muufUD
— luthen roy (@FandomMenaceLs_) July 11, 2025
Boom.
And the Epstein files are his Kryptonite.
— Brian Hodges (@Brian_M_Hodges) July 11, 2025
