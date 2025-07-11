The White House shared a picture of Trump as Superman and of all the A++ comebacks this one hit hardest

US donald trump superman

The White House took time out of their busy schedule to big up the boss on social media – the most surefire way of getting his attention at the following morning’s briefing (assuming he has one).

And this time they really pushed the boat on – on every scale imaginable – by portraying the president as Superman, no doubt a response to all the Magas complaining that the new Superman movie is too woke.

THE SYMBOL OF HOPE. TRUTH. JUSTICE. THE AMERICAN WAY. SUPERMAN TRUMP. pic.twitter.com/fwFWeYonAq — The White House (@WhiteHouse) July 11, 2025

And it prompted no end of A++ comebacks as you might expect …

Superman was an undocumented immigrant https://t.co/7U9jsNHfr5 — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) July 11, 2025

Just imagine the response if the Biden White House had posted something like this. But Trump is graded on some kind of never-seen-before curve and this craziness is normalized. https://t.co/hLNsfPyG5f — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) July 11, 2025

the rest of the world has gotta be pissing themselves in laughter at us at this point https://t.co/vd5ajGo8G8 — Brandon Davis (@BrandonDavisBD) July 11, 2025

… but this one was surely the winner.

Or if you prefer.

Boom.

And the Epstein files are his Kryptonite. — Brian Hodges (@Brian_M_Hodges) July 11, 2025

