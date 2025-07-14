Elmo got hacked on Twitter and Sesame Street fans were all shook up – these 15 people said it best

Entertainment elmo sesame street

Elmo from Sesame Street is one of the most pure creatures on earth, so it was particularly dispiriting when his account got hacked this weekend. The posts escalated from crazy to deranged to hateful to racist and antisemetic in a matter of minutes.

Most of the posts are too vile to post here – “Release the files” in all caps was the most tame statement made – and the account has been restored. But not before the barrage of hate speech flooded people’s timelines. And they were not happy about the breach in security.

1.

See what happens when you defund PBS @elmo — Jared Moskowitz (@JaredEMoskowitz) July 13, 2025

2.

Well, well… look who was right all along it turns out pic.twitter.com/YcnlxelETT — Mike Nelson (@mikenelson586) July 13, 2025

3.

I thought we all agreed @elmo is off limits — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) July 13, 2025

4.

We ride at dawn for Elmo!! — SMOOTH MELANIN (@smoothmelanin) July 13, 2025

5.

Who messing with Elmo ? pic.twitter.com/HB8LLTiIfm — Livi B. (@LiviLive21) July 14, 2025

6.

They hacked Elmo on a Sunday morning y’all know that violate the truce https://t.co/L13uV2LZzv pic.twitter.com/jWSJHyxR59 — Roy Wood Jr- Ex Jedi (@roywoodjr) July 14, 2025

7.

Elmo shouldn’t be on twitter any damn way he’s 3 https://t.co/OxY96LjKDi — QueenGrits نحلة (@quarantinebee) July 13, 2025

8.