In a spiralling Truth Social rant, Trump claims Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton wrote the Epstein Files – Unleash the scepticism!

After 175 days in office, Donald Trump has finally released the Epstein files, which was one of his key campaign promises. Just kidding – he’s actually spiralling and bouncing from position to position on the documents.

“We’ll release the Epstein files.” “We might release some of the Epstein files but there’s damaging stuff in them for innocent people.” “We’ve got the files. Pam Bondi is working on them.” “These influencers have the first part of the Epstein files.” “Whoops! Turns out there weren’t any files.” “Stop talking about Epstein.”

Which is where we cut to an enormous rant he posted on Truth Social. Acyn shared it on Twitter.

Trump: What's going on with my "boys" and, in some cases, "gals?" They're all going after Attorney General Pam Bondi, who is doing a FANTASTIC JOB! For years, it's Epstein, over and over again. Why are we giving publicity to Files written by Obama, Crooked Hillary, Comey,… pic.twitter.com/ludb668wHC — Acyn (@Acyn) July 12, 2025

Hang on …the Epstein files that don’t exist were written by Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton? Oh, and, by the way, stop being mean about the Attorney General, who told everyone she had the client list on her desk in March, but now says there isn’t one.

“LET PAM BONDI DO HER JOB,” Trump says in a lengthy posting defending her against the backlash over the Epstein files. pic.twitter.com/dZXJam44Vx — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) July 12, 2025

Nothing to see here. People had a bit of trouble swallowing all that.

The irony is that I was actually VERY skeptical about the files or the existence of a client list. After reading this, I'm not skeptical at all. pic.twitter.com/HzyF2q9r5c — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) July 12, 2025

Just so we're all clear here, Epstein was arrested while Trump was in office. Those files were compiled by his DOJ during his first term. https://t.co/5a9gU0d9xO — Brian Jacobson (@BrianHJacobson) July 12, 2025

This utterly unhinged tweet from Trump isn't going to help with the angst and anger MAGA feels. He's losing his mind. — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) July 12, 2025

I know it seems like the president of the United States is completely mad but until we find out he didn’t recognize George Clooney at a fundraiser it simply isn’t news pic.twitter.com/SpbKiNERCE — Michael A. Cohen (NOT TRUMP’S FORMER FIXER) (@speechboy71) July 12, 2025

Not normally a big conspiracy theory guy but I’m uhhh not sure what other conclusion I’m supposed to draw from this Trump post other than he is 1000% implicated in the Epstein files and it’s very very bad lol pic.twitter.com/NM9hbGFBxU — Hutch (@hutchinson) July 12, 2025

Now Trump is bringing UP his Epstein Cover-up: pic.twitter.com/e47ApnkVbv — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) July 12, 2025

MAGA fans are already furious at Trump over his new statement on the Epstein files where he basically tells them to get over it and stop asking questions. This will backfire on Trump. pic.twitter.com/2rNFmhDo7S — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) July 12, 2025

didn’t think epstein files were such a big deal until president trump posted this pic.twitter.com/tXK0vKCLCW — ian bremmer (@ianbremmer) July 12, 2025

Team TRUMP! Your ATTENTION to this matter is appreciated. pic.twitter.com/nPclZLNLcw — Harmeet K. Dhillon (@HarmeetKDhillon) July 12, 2025

