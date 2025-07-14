US donald trump

In a spiralling Truth Social rant, Trump claims Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton wrote the Epstein Files – Unleash the scepticism!

Oonagh Keating. Updated July 14th, 2025

After 175 days in office, Donald Trump has finally released the Epstein files, which was one of his key campaign promises. Just kidding – he’s actually spiralling and bouncing from position to position on the documents.

Here’s the catch-up …

“We’ll release the Epstein files.”

“We might release some of the Epstein files but there’s damaging stuff in them for innocent people.”

“We’ve got the files. Pam Bondi is working on them.”

“These influencers have the first part of the Epstein files.”

“Whoops! Turns out there weren’t any files.”

“Stop talking about Epstein.”

Which is where we cut to an enormous rant he posted on Truth Social. Acyn shared it on Twitter.

Hang on …the Epstein files that don’t exist were written by Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton? Oh, and, by the way, stop being mean about the Attorney General, who told everyone she had the client list on her desk in March, but now says there isn’t one.

Nothing to see here. People had a bit of trouble swallowing all that.

