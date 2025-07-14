Rosie O’Donnell dubbed Donald Trump “King Joffrey with a tangerine spray tan” after he threatened to revoke her citizenship

US donald trump

Comedian and actor Rosie O’Donnell has never been shy of saying what she thinks – and what she thinks about Donald Trump has never been complimentary. In a 2006 episode of The View, she really set out her reasons for having no respect for the man.

Rosie O’Donnell on Donald Trump (2006): “He annoys me on a multitude of levels. He’s the moral authority — left the first wife, had an affair. Left the second wife, had an affair. Had kids both times, but he’s the moral compass.” pic.twitter.com/29BCRIU9ea — Marco Foster (@MarcoFoster_) July 12, 2025

Time has only made her opinion of him slide even lower, and she called out him and his supporters in this video.

Rosie O’Donnell on Donald Trump: “He’s put this country in so much danger by his horrible decisions and this ridiculously immoral bill. People will die as a result. Shame on him. Shame on every GOP sycophant who’s listening and following the disasterous decisions of this mentally… pic.twitter.com/57QVGQmSNJ — Marco Foster (@MarcoFoster_) July 12, 2025

It went down about as well as you’d expect with the clown in the White House.

Donald J. Trump Truth Social 07.12.25 09:42 AM EST pic.twitter.com/TO00Fy9tfW — Commentary Donald J. Trump Posts From Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) July 12, 2025

“Because of the fact that Rosie O’Donnell is not in the best interests of our Great Country, I am giving serious consideration to taking away her Citizenship. She is a Threat to Humanity, and should remain in the wonderful Country of Ireland, if they want her. GOD BLESS AMERICA!”

Rosie O’Donnell is ‘a threat to humanity’, but gun control in the US would be unthinkable and climate change is a hoax. Got it.

Quite a few people made the same point about why Trump had decided to go nuclear on a comedian.

1.

I’ll take “things Trump posts to get people to stop talking about Jeffrey Epstein” for $100. pic.twitter.com/5WED4ql9Jt — Jason Selvig (@jasonselvig) July 12, 2025

2.

Setting aside the fact that this is beyond nuts, it’s also beyond his — or anyone’s — authority to revoke natural-born citizenship. pic.twitter.com/YsungvqMWJ — Andrew Feinberg (@AndrewFeinberg) July 12, 2025

3.

Looks like grandpa is having a totally normal Saturday morning pic.twitter.com/Gx0Q2YBsHK — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) July 12, 2025

4.

Donald Trump has as much authority to revoke Rosie O’Donnell’s citizenship as Rosie O’Donnell has to revoke his presidency. pic.twitter.com/LuO18Al79d — Hoodlum (@NotHoodlum) July 12, 2025

5.

Instead of deporting Rosie O’Donnell, let’s look into people who entered the country on false pretenses with Einstein Visas. Am I right? pic.twitter.com/BxD8MGUVfN — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) July 12, 2025

6.

Seriously, Rosie O’Donnell? She is a threat to humanity NOT the Epstein list of child sex traffickers? You can’t make this up. US now is truly a banana republic. #TrumpPedoFiles pic.twitter.com/mOcGhefvea — Sam (@peace_dawg) July 12, 2025

7.

MAGA: "Show us the Epstein files!!!" Trump: "Deport Rosie O'Donnell !!!" pic.twitter.com/NklX5W2QzM — Billy Baldwin (@BillyBaldwin) July 12, 2025

8.

BREAKING: Donald Trump just said he's considering stripping US born citizen Rosie O'Donnell of her citizenship. This is what leaders like Hitler would try to do. Imagine if Biden said he was going to strip Trump of his citizenship. Imagine the outrage by MAGA. This is… pic.twitter.com/g1Gep4G1ew — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) July 12, 2025

9.

Let me translate this post for you: “My base is mad that I’m avoiding the Epstein files… so here’s a shiny distraction: I’m threatening to strip Rosie O’Donnell of her citizenship.” pic.twitter.com/mhLhDFpCiV — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) July 12, 2025





10.

Imagine pretending that Rosie freaking O’Donnell is a “threat” to anything, let alone “humanity” and then suggesting that you’re going to take away her citizenship because she said things that hurt your feelers. Every day brings another embarrassing new low with this clown. pic.twitter.com/dXATAXFZxU — Benjamin Allbright (@AllbrightNFL) July 12, 2025

11.

The fact he feels he can say this publicly is insane. Rosie O’Donnell was born in New York. Further proof that Trump’s immigration plans—illegal behavior, violating norms, and creating a private army with ICE—threaten all of us, citizen and non-citizen alike. pic.twitter.com/DZEU9DCxeQ — John Jackson (@hissgoescobra) July 12, 2025

12.

And so it begins. Trump is now threatening to strip Rosie O’Donnell of her U.S. citizenship because she’s “not in the best interests of our Great Country.” Remember when they mocked us for saying Trump is a wannabe dictator who will always put himself above the Constitution? pic.twitter.com/ybN6SEtbWb — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) July 12, 2025

13.

Absolutely crazy Lol I never thought I'd see the day a president would just be like yo, you keep it up. I'll just strip you of your citizenship. How's that for free speech. pic.twitter.com/pmeWD7dVRZ — Boston Smalls (@smalls2672) July 12, 2025

14.

Trump wants to strip citizenship away from a U.S. citizen who opposes him politically. His April 28th EO let's his AG target political opponents. His counterterrorism czar said political opponents should be considered domestic terrorists. You see where this is going, right? pic.twitter.com/BFGaJBtm8J — Melanie D'Arrigo (@DarrigoMelanie) July 12, 2025

15.

There are absolutely no circumstances under which Trump can "take away" the citizenship of anyone native-born His mere threat to do so immediately disqualifies him from remaining president To the rest of those in office: Someone else needs to be running this country, today pic.twitter.com/w3uBEXexFF — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) July 12, 2025

16.

There are no files. The Democrats put me in the files. I'm not in the files. The Democrats are in the files. There are no files. Deport Rosie O'Donnell. — Halli (@iamharaldur) July 12, 2025

17.

With hard hitting reporter Lara Trump on the case, we’re getting to the tough questions about how Rosie O’Donnell put Epstein Island into President Trump’s GPS. pic.twitter.com/EEunv2nizb — Gary Peterson (@GaryPetersonUSA) July 13, 2025

18.

First they came for illegal immigrants, and I did not speak out—Because I was not an illegal citizen. Then they came for Rosie O’Donnell, and I did not speak out—Because I was not a comedian Then they came for me pic.twitter.com/TsvFoifXfc — David Leavitt ‍♂️ (@David_Leavitt) July 12, 2025

The best response, however, was from Rosie herself. She shared this image on Instagram.

This was her caption.

“hey donald –

you’re rattled again? 18 years later and I still live rent-free in that collapsing brain of yours.

you call me a threat to humanity – but I’m everything you fear: a loud woman a queer woman a mother who tells the truth an american who got out of the country b4 u set it ablaze

you build walls – I build a life for my autistic kid in a country where decency still exists

you crave loyalty – I teach my children to question power

you sell fear on golf courses – I make art about surviving trauma

you lie, you steal, you degrade – I nurture, I create, I persist

you are everything that is wrong with america – and I’m everything you hate about what’s still right with it

you want to revoke my citizenship? go ahead and try, king joffrey with a tangerine spray tan

i’m not yours to silence i never was.”

We consider him well and truly told.

