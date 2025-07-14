US donald trump

Rosie O’Donnell dubbed Donald Trump “King Joffrey with a tangerine spray tan” after he threatened to revoke her citizenship

Oonagh Keating. Updated July 14th, 2025

Comedian and actor Rosie O’Donnell has never been shy of saying what she thinks – and what she thinks about Donald Trump has never been complimentary. In a 2006 episode of The View, she really set out her reasons for having no respect for the man.

Time has only made her opinion of him slide even lower, and she called out him and his supporters in this video.

It went down about as well as you’d expect with the clown in the White House.

“Because of the fact that Rosie O’Donnell is not in the best interests of our Great Country, I am giving serious consideration to taking away her Citizenship. She is a Threat to Humanity, and should remain in the wonderful Country of Ireland, if they want her. GOD BLESS AMERICA!”

Rosie O’Donnell is ‘a threat to humanity’, but gun control in the US would be unthinkable and climate change is a hoax. Got it.

Quite a few people made the same point about why Trump had decided to go nuclear on a comedian.

The best response, however, was from Rosie herself. She shared this image on Instagram.

This was her caption.

“hey donald –
you’re rattled again?  18 years later and I still live rent-free in that collapsing brain of yours.
you call me a threat to humanity – but I’m everything you fear: a loud woman a queer woman a mother who tells the truth an american who got out of the country b4 u set it ablaze
you build walls – I build a life for my autistic kid in a country where decency still exists
you crave loyalty – I teach my children to question power
you sell fear on golf courses – I make art about surviving trauma
you lie, you steal, you degrade – I nurture, I create, I persist
you are everything that is wrong with america – and I’m everything you hate about what’s still right with it
you want to revoke my citizenship? go ahead and try, king joffrey with a tangerine spray tan
i’m not yours to silence i never was.”

We consider him well and truly told.

