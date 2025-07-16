Greg Gutfeld wants people to call him a Nazi but it wasn’t the libtard takedown he thought it was – 13 of the fiercest and most on-point comebacks

US donald trump Fox News magas

To the world of Fox News now where Greg Gutfeld, a one-time lads’ mag editor turned chest-thumping Maga mouthpiece has had it with people calling him a Nazi.

So much so that he’s decided to own the libtards by actively embracing the word encouraging people to call him and his fellow Magas ‘Nazis’. Except it wasn’t quite the slam dunk he thought it was because, well, watch.

Gutfeld: “You know what? I’ve said this before, we need to learn from the blacks. The way they were able to remove the power from the n-word word by using it. So from now on it’s: What up, my Nazi? Hey, what up, my Nazi? Hey, what’s hanging, my Nazi?” Kennedy: “Nazi, please!”… pic.twitter.com/GC76xmTbSK — PatriotTakes (@patriottakes) July 15, 2025

Nazi.

And these people surely said it best.

1.

we’ve officially gotten to the point where fox news commentators are comfortable calling themselves nazis https://t.co/WBcI5NhorW — hasanabi (@hasanthehun) July 15, 2025

2.

A decade ago this segment would have ended someone’s career on television, and that was probably a good thing. — Scribbles (@Scribbles646) July 15, 2025

3.

Oh wow, Greg. So brave. So edgy. So historically illiterate. Let me get this straight: you’re comparing the Black community’s centuries-long, survival-forged, trauma-laden, complex reclamation of the n-word—a term born from slavery, lynching, Jim Crow, police brutality,… — Dr. Travis L. Stokes, Ed.D. (@TRAVNATION80) July 15, 2025

4.

This is a masterclass in telling everyone you have absolutely no understanding of history, race, or power dynamics. Equating a slur rooted in 400 years of chattel slavery with a political identifier for a genocidal death cult that people choose to align with is so profoundly… — Evan Bowar (@BowarEvan) July 15, 2025

5.

Anytime someone says “The Blacks”, especially the way he said it, know that they are disgusting pieces of shit and will have shit takes like this one https://t.co/R0C4rFFv6L — Hawk.Smash (@Hawk_Smash86) July 15, 2025

