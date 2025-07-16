Entertainment Dave Grohl James Blunt

If Dave Grohl thinks James Blunt is f-ing crazy, who are we to argue?

Poke Staff. Updated July 16th, 2025

Aside from their music, James Blunt and Dave Grohl are loved for different reasons. James has the best – sometimes delightfully self-deprecating – comebacks you’re likely to see on social media, while Dave is just a nice guy …though his extra-marital affair must have ruined his Nicest Man in Rock reputation.

In 2023, he shared this clip of Dave Grohl saying something, which, if we hadn’t spoilt the surprise by putting it in the headline, you’d never have guessed.

TikTok users appreciated the enormity of the comment.

In Dave’s world, this is a top tier compliment.
James Blunt is a cool cat for sure.
Yeah, this is that 1,000 yard stare from singing you’re beautiful 500,000 times.
As we all would if Dave Grohl said something like that about any of us, James shared the clip on Twitter, too, where it got these reactions.

We’re not sure whether Piers Morgan has inside information on James Blunt or just agrees about the eyes.

Probably the info.

