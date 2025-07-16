If Dave Grohl thinks James Blunt is f-ing crazy, who are we to argue?

Entertainment Dave Grohl James Blunt

Aside from their music, James Blunt and Dave Grohl are loved for different reasons. James has the best – sometimes delightfully self-deprecating – comebacks you’re likely to see on social media, while Dave is just a nice guy …though his extra-marital affair must have ruined his Nicest Man in Rock reputation.

Here are a few of James Blunt’s perfect quips.

Correct. I sing for money. https://t.co/pUVZpIiOo3 — James Blunt (@JamesBlunt) May 23, 2023

Been doing this for years. https://t.co/29qKLirGp6 — James Blunt (@JamesBlunt) June 7, 2022

Beautiful.

In 2023, he shared this clip of Dave Grohl saying something, which, if we hadn’t spoilt the surprise by putting it in the headline, you’d never have guessed.

TikTok users appreciated the enormity of the comment.

In Dave’s world, this is a top tier compliment.

lisanewhouse

James Blunt is a cool cat for sure.

Jake Williams

Yeah, this is that 1,000 yard stare from singing you’re beautiful 500,000 times.

O.Doofa

As we all would if Dave Grohl said something like that about any of us, James shared the clip on Twitter, too, where it got these reactions.

1.

Just by looking at his eyes! Lmfao this is gold https://t.co/nPfOV8svei — Charlotte Jordaan 🦈 (@Charlot40731317) July 26, 2023

2.

Find someone who talks about you in the same way Dave Grohl talks about James Blunt. https://t.co/XAjDkyjR87 — 🐦👑Nullen, Biscuit Overlord. Disinfo Ninja. (@Nullen80) July 25, 2023

3.

not sure what to think about this 😅 #jamesblunt https://t.co/K9OAaZr5cm — JamesBluntChile (@JamesBluntCL) July 25, 2023

4.

What a fantastic testimonial and on point. Add it to your CV @JamesBlunt https://t.co/U6NQaQzgFf — Andy Lakin (@andylakin) July 26, 2023

5.

You are not wrong he's Doo lally Tap.😎🤣🤣 dry as a nuns chuff. https://t.co/Oe8XkJJpdV — george bailey (@jordangeorge) July 25, 2023

We’re not sure whether Piers Morgan has inside information on James Blunt or just agrees about the eyes.

🤣🤣he’s not wrong… — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) July 26, 2023

Probably the info.

READ MORE

Simply 9 times James Blunt has made our day better on Twitter so far this year

Source James Blunt Image Wikimedia Commons, Screengrab