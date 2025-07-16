A certain type of man’s been trolling Jennifer Love Hewitt for daring to grow older and got all the damning responses they deserved

Celebrity hollywood men

Fans of 1997 slasher flick I Know What You Did Last Summer are in for a treat, because the horror series is back in cinemas this summer with a new film imaginatively titled, er, I Know What You Did Last Summer.

And one of the movie’s original stars, the fabulous Jennifer Love Hewitt is also back, and hurrah for that.

Jennifer Love Hewitt is the moment at the 2025 #IKnowWhatYouDidLastSummer premiere pic.twitter.com/J37OvqmM0C — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) July 15, 2025

And we mention it not just because you might want to go and see it (we certainly will) but because Love Hewitt’s red carpet appearance prompted a particular response from a certain type (you absolutely know the type) of man.

Specifically, this type.

I know what she ate all summer — Phillip McGuire (@PhillipCMcGuire) July 15, 2025

Why is she so fat and gross — Cool Hand James (@PunishedCHJ) July 15, 2025

She should change her name to Jennifer Love McDonald. — N.2 (@trvmpian) July 15, 2025

WTF happened to her?! She used to be my crush growing up. Now she’d crush me. — Cloudpuff (@cloudpuffed) July 15, 2025

Well that’s more than enough of that sort of thing (you get the idea, right?). And they got all the responses – ALL the responses – they deserved.

1.

I don’t understand why ppl want Stars who’s in their 40s/50s to have a body of a 21 year old. Ya weird.

This is natural and what a REAL woman looks like.

She looks FN great!!! — Brave (@soulfullybrave) July 15, 2025

2.

The most unfuckable men are critiquing the appearance of a woman whose beauty would literally melt your flesh away in person https://t.co/QE6FbSbaA1 — evan loves worf (@esjesjesj) July 15, 2025

3.

The ugliest men you’ll ever see are in the comments calling her fat. When they would never even get a look from her. She looks great — Why Stop Now‍♂️ (@Down4Mizzou) July 15, 2025

4.

to every single “man” commenting on her body: go fuck yourselves she is 46 with 3 children so no she isnt going to look the same as she did when the was 20- that’s how biology works- she’s absolutely perfect and body is tea. yet another day where men think they can type behind a https://t.co/YuyCA9pVHf — bex (@buckleydiaz1_) July 15, 2025

5.

It’s all so predictable at this point. pic.twitter.com/KpSa1FL32o — The Watcher (@gussthelawyer) July 15, 2025

6.