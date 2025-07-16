Celebrity hollywood men

A certain type of man’s been trolling Jennifer Love Hewitt for daring to grow older and got all the damning responses they deserved

Poke Reporter. Updated July 16th, 2025

Fans of 1997 slasher flick I Know What You Did Last Summer are in for a treat, because the horror series is back in cinemas this summer with a new film imaginatively titled, er, I Know What You Did Last Summer.

And one of the movie’s original stars, the fabulous Jennifer Love Hewitt is also back, and hurrah for that.

And we mention it not just because you might want to go and see it (we certainly will) but because Love Hewitt’s red carpet appearance prompted a particular response from a certain type (you absolutely know the type) of man.

Specifically, this type.

Well that’s more than enough of that sort of thing (you get the idea, right?). And they got all the responses – ALL the responses – they deserved.

