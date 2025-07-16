Marjorie Taylor Greene wants to ban ‘weather modification and geoengineering of all kinds’ and of all the A++ responses this one hit hardest

US climate conspiracy theories marjorie taylor greene

Never let it be said that Marjorie Taylor Greene isn’t wasting her time since she was elected to Congress to represent Georgia’s 14th district. Oh no.

Because the gun-loving, conspiracy-touting number one fan of Donald Trump has just proudly declared her intention to ban ‘weather modification and geoengineering of all kinds’.

Stick on your tinfoil hat and have a watch of this, won’t you.

BREAKING: CLEAR SKIES ACT INTRODUCED ☀️ I just introduced the Clear Skies Act to BAN geoengineering and weather modification. No more spraying chemicals in our skies. It’s time to end this dangerous and unregulated practice. pic.twitter.com/BIfhUhgkcc — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (@RepMTG) July 15, 2025

And it prompted no end of very funny and totally on-point responses as you might imagine …

Not really. MAGA narrative, create a problem that doesn't exist and solve the problem. WINNING! — PaulC (@EarningsThe) July 15, 2025

Next up a bill that requires toilet water to swirl clockwise. — USMC3522 (@ebusmc3522) July 15, 2025

A bill to ban “geoengineering” based on conspiracy theories is moronic. There’s zero evidence of secret sky-spraying, just proof that America might have the dumbest administration in history. Want clear skies? Cut fossil fuels, not science. — Jon Wiltshire (@JonathanWiltsh7) July 15, 2025

Coming soon: “The Flat Earth Act” You can influence the weather to some extent, but not in the way MTG imagines and not to the same extent — • tRpi • (@cardano_guppy) July 16, 2025

The biggest weather modifier is carbon dioxide. If she wants to ban something…ban fossil fuels. Rising levels of C02 is the culprit. THAT’s causing climate change. Like every other *normal country understands… but they don’t allow money in politics & aren’t bribed by Big Oil pic.twitter.com/PrkmxgpCWP — Trump’s a Corruption Bonanza! (Pardons=Guilt) (@2sunsky) July 16, 2025

Oh, now Marjorie’s worried about what’s floating in the air? The same people screaming “drill, baby, drill,” burning coal like it’s 1890, choking our kids with smog, now wants to ban cloud seeding, a tightly regulated process with zero proven harm, because of some YouTube… — Human☮ (@4HumanUnity) July 15, 2025

Man-mad climate change is a hoax, according to MTG, but man-made weather manipulation is 100% real! — Commander (@BECommander11) July 16, 2025

… but we reckon this one, from Congressman Brendan Boyle, said it best.

I gotta finally come clean folks. Congrats to MTG for catching me. I’ve been controlling the weather for years. I want to thank my Democratic colleagues for giving me this role. I’m just sorry I’ve done such a terrible job of it. https://t.co/5WbUSbomdm — Congressman Brendan Boyle (@RepBrendanBoyle) July 16, 2025

Boom.

Before you give it up, can you lower the humidty just a little in the Philly area? — Shan Barrett (@sbarrett4) July 16, 2025

This has been, by far, my greatest failing. — Congressman Brendan Boyle (@RepBrendanBoyle) July 16, 2025

Steady on, congressman, you’ll end up impeached.

MTG: “I have a big announcement to make. My Clear Skies Act has been filed. This is my legislation to ban weather modification and geoengineering of all kinds” This has to be the dumbest timeline. pic.twitter.com/zV99IXQ0gR — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) July 15, 2025

