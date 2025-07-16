US climate conspiracy theories marjorie taylor greene

Marjorie Taylor Greene wants to ban ‘weather modification and geoengineering of all kinds’ and of all the A++ responses this one hit hardest

John Plunkett. Updated July 16th, 2025

Never let it be said that Marjorie Taylor Greene isn’t wasting her time since she was elected to Congress to represent Georgia’s 14th district. Oh no.

Because the gun-loving, conspiracy-touting number one fan of Donald Trump has just proudly declared her intention to ban ‘weather modification and geoengineering of all kinds’.

Stick on your tinfoil hat and have a watch of this, won’t you.

And it prompted no end of very funny and totally on-point responses as you might imagine …

… but we reckon this one, from Congressman Brendan Boyle, said it best.

Boom.

Steady on, congressman, you’ll end up impeached.

