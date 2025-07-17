US donald trump

Trump berated the idiot who appointed the chair of the Federal Reserve and the punchline was predictable but no less magnificent for it

John Plunkett. Updated July 17th, 2025

Donald Trump has got the hump. He’s got the hump about many things right now, but in this instance it’s Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell who’s got his goat.

Trump wants him the Fed to cut interest rates in a bid to spur economic growth and Powell has so far politely, but firmly, declined, prompting the president to berate the idiot was responsible for his appointment.

And while the punchline was entirely predictable it was no less magnificent for it.

And just in case anyone was still in any doubt …

Source @atrupar