Trump berated the idiot who appointed the chair of the Federal Reserve and the punchline was predictable but no less magnificent for it

Donald Trump has got the hump. He’s got the hump about many things right now, but in this instance it’s Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell who’s got his goat.

Trump wants him the Fed to cut interest rates in a bid to spur economic growth and Powell has so far politely, but firmly, declined, prompting the president to berate the idiot was responsible for his appointment.

And while the punchline was entirely predictable it was no less magnificent for it.

Trump on Powell: “I was surprised he was appointed” (Trump appointed him) pic.twitter.com/bBAObtdigg — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 16, 2025

And just in case anyone was still in any doubt …

According to Trump, whose mind is now mushier than Gerber baby food, this is Biden in 2017 appointing Jerome Powell to be fed chair. pic.twitter.com/9mFdLxNFDD — Bill Madden (@maddenifico) July 16, 2025

And just a few of the many comments it prompted.

1.

Whoever appointed him was obviously an incompetent fucking moron. https://t.co/x8pcRzqI2O — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) July 16, 2025

2.

And not a single reporter has the guts to remind him that he hired Powell. https://t.co/spUiNH2DO7 — Marlene Robertson (@marlene4719) July 16, 2025

3.

Month long news cycle calling Biden senile if he says this btw https://t.co/ncFXQIGpRF — Cincinnatus️️ (@Cincinnatus56) July 16, 2025

4.

We are living in the dumbest timeline humanly possible. pic.twitter.com/mmsIO18gss — Spencer Hakimian (@SpencerHakimian) July 16, 2025

5.

Not remembering he appointed Powell himself is kind of a perfect encapsulation of how poorly thought out and stupid this move is. https://t.co/x3msp6Mi53 — Tina Smith (@SenTinaSmith) July 16, 2025

6.

This demented bozo says he’s surprised Jerome Powell was appointed as Fed Chair. He thinks President Biden appointed him. trump appointed him in 2017. What a fucking idiot. pic.twitter.com/r8tFvUT4TV — BrooklynDad_Defiant!☮️ (@mmpadellan) July 16, 2025

7.

Appointing someone and being surprised they got appointed is a special kind of stupid that only Trump can trademark. https://t.co/S96bkfNKFF — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) July 16, 2025

8.

Hey Jake Tapper, where’s your book on Trump’s brain turning to goo https://t.co/frW42ddipS — I Smoked The Diddy Verdict (@BlackKnight10k) July 16, 2025

9.

