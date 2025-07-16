Politics donald trump word salad
Can somebody get a translator for this incoherent Donald Trump quote? Trying to guess what any of these numbers mean is surely a trillion to one shot
Donald Trump lies to the American people every time he opens his mouth, but at least we can usually tell what he’s lying about. Not this time. While the data and numbers have always been wrong, now so is the syntax.
Take a listen and let us know if you can understand what he’s trying to trick you into believing here.
“So in 6 months, but really 3 months. But let’s say 4 months. We have 16 trillion dollars. The other administration had negative. Nobody’s ever seen these numbers?” – Trump
What the actual fuck does this mean?
— Spencer Hakimian (@SpencerHakimian) July 15, 2025
The internet wasn’t interested in parsing the quote so much as investigating what is wrong with this human being and if we should all be worried about his health. (Short answer: yes.)
1.
— Spiro’s Ghost (@AntiToxicPeople) July 15, 2025
2.
Hes right. Nobody has ever seen these numbers. Lol
— Corey (@Corey296429) July 15, 2025
3.
New math bro, it means whatever you want! Everything out of his mouth is for the folks who’s brains went to mush under those red hats..
— T (@realitybeatfear) July 15, 2025
4.
It’s the ravings of a lunatic.
He’s a lunatic.
— Finnegan’s Awake (@terrancegavan) July 15, 2025
5.
Dementia. He can’t speak in complete sentences.
— Rebecca Staton (@Rebecca72935173) July 15, 2025
6.
It’s 100 percent blather like everything he says. This should be a training video for all Alzheimer’s and Dementia trainers. #dementiadonnie
— Echo tone Music (@EcHoToNe) July 15, 2025
7.
He just keeps making up more and more ridiculous numbers like they are real.
— Maverick (@SocomRaiders) July 15, 2025
8.
He speaks “moron”, the native language for MAGA
— Uncle Crypto $BRETT $PEPE $SPX6900 $TURBO $KAS SOL (@last_to_crypto) July 15, 2025
9.
Never bother analysing what he says.
He can barely speak, only expresses what makes him look good in the moment, doesn’t stick to what he says anyway, and then changes his mind regardless.
You would get more insight looking at tea leaves.
— Con Cerned (@CernedCon49877) July 16, 2025