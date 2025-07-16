Politics donald trump word salad

Can somebody get a translator for this incoherent Donald Trump quote? Trying to guess what any of these numbers mean is surely a trillion to one shot

Saul Hutson. Updated July 16th, 2025

Donald Trump lies to the American people every time he opens his mouth, but at least we can usually tell what he’s lying about. Not this time. While the data and numbers have always been wrong, now so is the syntax.

Take a listen and let us know if you can understand what he’s trying to trick you into believing here.

The internet wasn’t interested in parsing the quote so much as investigating what is wrong with this human being and if we should all be worried about his health. (Short answer: yes.)

