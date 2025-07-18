This hilarious comparison of It’s Always Sunny bloopers with the final cuts makes us wonder how they ever finish a scene

Entertainment bloopers

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia is America’s longest-running live-action comedy series, being about to air its 17th season, with at least one more to go – though, hopefully, more than that.

The show, which features an ensemble cast including Danny DeVito, Kaitlin Olson, Charlie Day, Glenn Howerton, and Wrexham A.F.C. co-owner Rob McElhenney, has won several awards and been nominated for many more for its anarchic wit and stellar performances.

FX Networks, which has broadcast all 16 seasons, and is due to air number 17, shared some season 7 bloopers alongside how the scenes looked when they got them right. It’s a fascinating and funny peep behind the curtain.

YouTube users enjoyed the trip down memory lane – as well as the bonus of the slip-ups.

1.

The tools scene is the funniest.

ILOVEGOOOOLD

2.

This is an editor’s delight.

tngregory

3.

Even Danny is dipping at the first “I like to be bound” take.

FutureDeep

4.

One of the greatest shows ever created 😂

Carlosmendez-uo5xm

5.

Love how in the actual scene of Dennis saying he’d eradicate his gray hairs, they still used a take where Charlie was about to break so they had to cut away really quickly

rampagejaxn1354

6.

Glenn and Charlie are so cute together

kit7045

7.

The thing I love about the tools scene is how he gets out less of his lines every take 😂 he didn’t even say anything on the last one

wyteboykilo

Because there’s always room for one more …

definitely my fav sunny blooper i laugh every time pic.twitter.com/Vq8EMPU8Vp — ً (@paddysroyco) June 27, 2023

