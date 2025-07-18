Lee Anderson showed off his new Union Jack jacket and this tailor-made takedown was simply magnificent

Politics Derek Guy lee anderson

To the world of Reform UK chief whip – ha! – Lee Anderson, who’s taken time out from his busy schedule to show off his new Union Jack jacket.

My new jacket. Beautiful pic.twitter.com/VSTbXnRmQR — Lee Anderson MP (@LeeAndersonMP_) July 17, 2025

What an absolute c … haracter he is!

It prompted lots of funny and entirely on-point responses as you might imagine.

u look like u work in a butlins https://t.co/994FzBFcTb — Ben Smoke (@bencsmoke) July 17, 2025

But we mention it not to keep you awake at night but because it prompted a tailor-made response from menswear expert and all-round Twitter sensation, @dieworkwear.

And it was simply magnificent.

1.

I believe this jacket is from Dobell, a company that produces their tailoring in Turkey. I’ll show you some telltale signs of quality and where you can buy a tailored jacket made in Britain. https://t.co/KrEpAfhZnc — derek guy (@dieworkwear) July 17, 2025

2.

I don’t think there’s anything wrong with buying clothes made abroad (I believe in free trade). However, I think it’s strange when people rail against “globalism” and free trade, while benefitting from these things. Talk is cheap; one should put their money where their mouth is. pic.twitter.com/SoKH1VuaIu — derek guy (@dieworkwear) July 17, 2025

3.

I asked Lee where he bought his jacket, but have thus far received no word. However, we can guess whether this is a high-end or low-end garment from two things. Can you spot them? pic.twitter.com/tb8fFP2Dwl — derek guy (@dieworkwear) July 17, 2025

4.

The first is the lack of pattern matching. A quality maker will always take the time to match a pattern across all possible areas, including side seams and pockets. The lack of pattern matching here suggests that cost was a concern, so worker didn’t spent much time on the jacket. pic.twitter.com/htSjqfcAC3 — derek guy (@dieworkwear) July 17, 2025

5.

Some people will go to great lengths to match a pattern! Although, the video below is a bit extreme and I don’t suggest asking this from your tailor. They would be right to kick you out. IG salve.studios pic.twitter.com/xYNllAfyPi — derek guy (@dieworkwear) July 17, 2025

6.

The other telltale sign is the white lip between the two edges of the buttonhole. Handmade buttonholes won’t have this because you cut the fabric *and then* sew. Many machine-made buttonholes will have this because you sew *and then* cut, leaving the tuffs of white fabric exposed pic.twitter.com/TWfFpqO6bQ — derek guy (@dieworkwear) July 17, 2025

7.

If this jacket isn’t from Dobell, then it’s from a similar company that produces abroad. It’s unlikely a British-made jacket would have such features because labor cost is high. If a company wanted to cut cost, they would first move production, not skip pattern matching. — derek guy (@dieworkwear) July 17, 2025

8.

So, where can one get an UK-made suit or sport coat? First stop is obviously Savile Row, home to traditional men’s tailoring. Sadly, I don’t think the houses on this historic street deliver the quality they once did, largely bc of skyrocketing rents and a shrinking labor pool pic.twitter.com/hXNMitEsM6 — derek guy (@dieworkwear) July 17, 2025

9.

However, Henry Poole, the oldest tailor on the street, is still very reliable. Their house style is decidedly middle of the road: shoulders that aren’t too padded or soft; chest that’s not too tight or drapey; proportions that never hew too much towards one direction or another. pic.twitter.com/rIUGQw4lJr — derek guy (@dieworkwear) July 17, 2025

10.

It’s here where i think Starmer and Sunak should have gotten their clothes. Since their suits always fit well, but have middle-of-the-road proportions, there’s nothing to comment on. This is what you want as a politician: clothes to not be a distraction. (Just pay full price) pic.twitter.com/8Wla3kNCyV — derek guy (@dieworkwear) July 17, 2025

11.

Any of the big houses on Savile Row will be expensive. Thankfully, London has plenty of tailors who are headquartered off the Row and thus can offer better prices. Such tailors include Steed, Redmayne, Steven Hitchcok, Taillour, Nina Penlingtonn, and Kent & Haste. All UK made: pic.twitter.com/Q1ScaT9pKB — derek guy (@dieworkwear) July 17, 2025

And if Anderson – or anyone else – wanted to find somewhere a bit cheaper, @dieworkwear was only too happy to oblige (find out more over here).

So now we – and Lee – know!

This thread is exquisite in its homegrown takedown of Mr Anderson and the hypocrisy of his tweet, which strengthens with each post – nevermind the quality, feel the width indeed…. https://t.co/GFmDFYdDCj — stellacreasy (@stellacreasy) July 17, 2025

This entire thread is an absolute masterpiece. Enjoy! https://t.co/ciZpPWfwb4 — Alan Synnott #FBPE (@alansynnott) July 17, 2025

