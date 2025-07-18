Politics Derek Guy lee anderson

Lee Anderson showed off his new Union Jack jacket and this tailor-made takedown was simply magnificent

John Plunkett. Updated July 18th, 2025

To the world of Reform UK chief whip – ha! – Lee Anderson, who’s taken time out from his busy schedule to show off his new Union Jack jacket.

What an absolute c … haracter he is!

It prompted lots of funny and entirely on-point responses as you might imagine.

But we mention it not to keep you awake at night but because it prompted a tailor-made response from menswear expert and all-round Twitter sensation, @dieworkwear.

And it was simply magnificent.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

And if Anderson – or anyone else – wanted to find somewhere a bit cheaper, @dieworkwear was only too happy to oblige (find out more over here).

So now we – and Lee – know!

READ MORE

That unfortunate Coldplay couple prompted no end of funny responses but we reckon Ryanair did it best

Source @LeeAndersonMP_