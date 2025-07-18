That unfortunate Coldplay couple prompted no end of funny responses but we reckon Ryanair did it best

Twitter Coldplay ryanair

You’ll know by now that unfortunate couple in the Coldplay audience who, it’s fair to say, weren’t banking on being captured by the big screen, a moment enjoyed not just by the rest of the crowd but now by basically the entire internet.

But just in case you need a reminder …

The internet found out he’s married and she knows Imagine being caught having an affair by Coldplay pic.twitter.com/XtdQspLixO — TONI TONE (@t0nit0ne) July 17, 2025

And we mention it again not because we want to get into who did what to who and all that – plenty of other places for that – but because the funny responses just kept on piling in.

Like this one.

And this one.

Literally spit out a drink LMAO pic.twitter.com/ekVATrC0mm — Autism Capital (@AutismCapital) July 18, 2025

And this one.

And indeed this one!

These Coldplay concerts are getting out of hand. pic.twitter.com/1nhXhLVRL3 — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) July 17, 2025

But we reckon the best response (and definitely the most relatable) went to this one, from our old friends at RyanAir.

RyanairColdplay

splitting up couples https://t.co/UgwuK3X5Au — Ryanair (@Ryanair) July 18, 2025

Boom.

Whoever runs the @Ryanair account you deserve a pay rise. — Brenn Clinton (@FutureGhost_Boo) July 18, 2025

And just in case, like this person, you needed an explainer (surely not).

@grok can you explain the joke to me? — La Deutsche Vida (@ladeutschevida) July 18, 2025

The joke compares Ryanair’s policy of randomly seating passengers—often separating couples unless they pay extra—to a viral Coldplay concert video where a “kiss cam” shows a woman ditching her partner for another man during the song “Another’s Arms,” symbolizing breakups. Both… — Grok (@grok) July 18, 2025

PS

these coldplay concerts are getting out of hand pic.twitter.com/SYWEBoncrQ — Dobby Club (@DobbyClub06) July 18, 2025

