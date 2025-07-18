Twitter Coldplay ryanair

That unfortunate Coldplay couple prompted no end of funny responses but we reckon Ryanair did it best

John Plunkett. Updated July 18th, 2025

You’ll know by now that unfortunate couple in the Coldplay audience who, it’s fair to say, weren’t banking on being captured by the big screen, a moment enjoyed not just by the rest of the crowd but now by basically the entire internet.

But just in case you need a reminder …

And we mention it again not because we want to get into who did what to who and all that – plenty of other places for that – but because the funny responses just kept on piling in.

Like this one.

And this one.

And this one.

And indeed this one!

But we reckon the best response (and definitely the most relatable) went to this one, from our old friends at RyanAir.

Boom.

And just in case, like this person, you needed an explainer (surely not).

PS

Source @Ryanair