Nancy Pelosi talks herself out of an easy win on the Epstein files and these 17 exasperated responses surely say it all

Politics epstein files nancy pelosi

It’s not hard to find someone in politics who has a take on the Epstein files, but what is becoming difficult is finding anyone to stick to their stance. Donald Trump seems to change his mind on how much these files matter depending on the direction of the wind. Same goes for JD Vance and most of the podcasting community. Now Nancy Pelosi has joined the fray.

Nancy Pelosi says the Epstein files are a distraction pic.twitter.com/KMpxSDDtcG — Ken Klippenstein (@kenklippenstein) July 17, 2025

The former Speaker of the House and longtime de facto face of the Democratic party can’t seem to make up her mind on what she wants. She definitely can’t figure out how to take down Donald Trump. When gift-wrapped this opportunity to attack Maga momentum, she gets on TV and says it’s time… to move on? There was no shortage of responses helping point out the frustration.

1.

Can we just put all of these 80 year olds in a home? They’ve wrecked the country enough. At least give us some time to try to fix it. — Chris Z (@Zrunning10) July 18, 2025

2.

Good lord this party refuses to actually fight back man — Pixel (@Pixel08945580) July 17, 2025

3.

You’d think she’d welcome a distraction from how useless she’s been during Trump’s fascist takeover of our government and institutions — Joeseppe LFC (@JoeseppeLFC) July 17, 2025

4.

A distraction from the @DNC in Congress doing nothing except walkouts, strongly worded letters, and whining on twitter? pic.twitter.com/moJWPYYMWr — Rob GenX (@funkytowntx) July 17, 2025

5.

What a tone deaf disaster. — LESDK (@mrkanenyc) July 18, 2025

6.

nobody above age 50 should be allowed in the party — alex wild (@toofaroutmann) July 17, 2025

7.

Until we get rid of the old school Democratic establishment and fire them from their political jobs then the Democratic Party will never be what it needs to be in order to fight the likes of Trump. People like Nancy Pelosi, despite whatever she did in the past now, only cares… — Sam Waldo (@wlodawskicodes) July 17, 2025

8.

9.