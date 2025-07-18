Twitter tweets of the week

Our 25 Favourite Funny Tweets of the Week

Poke Reporter. Updated July 18th, 2025

Well, well, well, if it isn’t our old friend Friday, sneaking back in here like they hadn’t left us to the mercy of random Mondays and other assorted unsatisfying days.

We’ll forgive – but we’ll never forget. Still – at least there are funny tweets to enjoy while we wait to be let down again.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

Article Pages: 1 2