Our 25 Favourite Funny Tweets of the Week

Twitter tweets of the week

Well, well, well, if it isn’t our old friend Friday, sneaking back in here like they hadn’t left us to the mercy of random Mondays and other assorted unsatisfying days.

We’ll forgive – but we’ll never forget. Still – at least there are funny tweets to enjoy while we wait to be let down again.

1.

I shouldnt have let myself get sucked in by the linen suit thing, now I'm just strutting about Edinburgh dressed like the evil archaeologist in an Indiana Jones film — Connie (@iamthedunce) July 11, 2025

2.

Made a lot of mistakes in my life, but adding more cheese than a recipe calls for isn’t one of them — Shannon (@gardengirl125) July 14, 2025

3.

I had to take a shower with dish soap today like a fucked up baby sea bird pic.twitter.com/1GHYD284j9 — Manjango Holdings Unlimited LLC (@sinklord) July 13, 2025

4.

Sitting in the ER. I don’t really want to get into the details, but the “Dyson ball cleaner” is a very misleading product name. pic.twitter.com/lxJTCRlGW2 — Ruairí Ó Cléirigh (@RedKingRuairi1) July 16, 2025

5.

A new Dutch driver at Mercedes has been selected? pic.twitter.com/iaEVKfSdx2 — Mark Whitelegge (@Mark_Whitelegge) July 11, 2025

6.

Wouldn't like to be in their choux. pic.twitter.com/l61Ag8QpAl — Julie D Irwin (@JDIrwinbooks) July 15, 2025

7.

Then they came for the Customer Service team,

And I did not speak out,

Because I was on hold, owing to an exceptionally high volume of calls.

But my call was important to them. — paul bassett davies (@thewritertype) July 14, 2025

8.

Well, at least tomorrow is Friday. -Me having a bad Wednesday that’s about to get even worse. — Simon Holland (@simoncholland) July 16, 2025

9.

shakespeare writing today and he comes up with "is this a dagger I see before me" and immediately below someone adds "@grok was it dagger" — mutable joe (@mutablejoe) July 16, 2025

10.

To the person that stole my glasses. I will find you, I have contacts. — PUNS (@ThePunnyWorld) July 17, 2025

11.

It's too late, I sat down on the couch after work, go on without me — meghan (@deloisivete) July 17, 2025

12.