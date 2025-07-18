Not not safe for work – 15 words that sound rude but really aren’t!

Exclusive language

If your inner child fancies a snigger then carry on reading. We’ve put together a list of words that really aren’t actually rude at all, even though they sound positively dirty.

1. Clatterfart – Dates back to the 16th century and is used to describe a blabbermouth or a gossip.

2. Fuksheet – The Middle English word for a sail.

3. Vagitus – A word given to the first cry of a new born baby.

4. Butt shaft – The blunt-headed, unbarbed end of an arrow.

5. Skiddy-cock – An old, dialectal name for the Water Rail bird.

6. Peniaphobia – The fear of poverty.

7. Tease-Hole – The opening for fuel in a glassmaker’s furnace.

8. Cockchafer – A species of scarab beetle which belongs to the genus Melolontha.

9. Aholehole – A small silvery fish found only in the shallow waters around the Hawaiian islands.

10. Tittynope – An informal noun referring to a small quantity of something that remains, especially leftover food or drink .

11. Tethera-a-dick – In the traditional Cumbrian sheep-counting system, this means thirteen.

12. Pissasphalt – A semi-liquid, sticky form of bitumen which is a naturally occurring substance.

13. Spunk-water – The stagnant water found in the hollow in a rotting tree stump.

14. Coverslut – An item of clothing worn to hide a dirty or untidy garment underneath.

15. Lobcock – A stupid blundering person.

16. Jaculate – To throw or hurl something, like a dart or javelin.







Image Pexels