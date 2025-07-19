What’s something you secretly judge people for, even though you know you shouldn’t? – 17 candid yet catty irritations

Round Ups Ask Reddit

Whether we like to admit it or not, everyone secretly judges the people around them.

Sometimes this can be for perfectly valid reasons. But then there are those judgements which we know are wrong but we feel them anyway. If this sounds like you, don’t worry, you’re not alone. This recent question posed to r/AskReddit revealed that lots of people judge others for very silly reasons:

‘What’s something you secretly judge people for, even though you know you shouldn’t?’

Here are the top judgements people make in spite of themselves…

1.

‘Somebody’s voice can really grate on me and make me dismiss them, wanting nothing to do with them’

-CollinTheBruiser

2.

‘People Who Type Like This Where They Capitalize Every Word’

-NeatMom

3.

‘When they text with those weird fonts that you can barely read. Specifically on tiktok. Got into an argument with someone on there and couldn’t even take them seriously because everything was typed out like this but in the bold font’

-girlafraidofchange

4.

‘I don’t know how to phrase this, but building a personality based off their traumas and doing nothing to address it.

Trauma sucks and it’s so hard to get past, but it’s your responsibility to put yourself on a path toward healing.’

-EastTyne1191

5.

‘Going to the checkout while talking on the phone with someone else’

-Jackofnotrade5

6.

‘When they leave a product they don’t want on a shelf, nowhere near where they got it from. Especially cold or frozen food.’

-Njtotx3

7.

‘Texting in mostly abbreviations.’

-WabbitCZEN

8.

‘Talking and eating with their mouth open. Seriously, who wants to see mashed corn flying everywhere getting dangerously close to your plate.’

-Golden_Wizard

9.