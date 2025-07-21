The Phillies’ mascot jumped on the Coldplay kiss cam skit roller coaster, and it may be the best one yet

Entertainment baseball parody

If Guinness are keeping track of these things, they’d probably confirm that the Coldplay kiss cam incident is the biggest meme in the world right now.

Andy Byron, the man at the heart of the incident, has stepped down as CEO of Astronomer, but that hasn’t stopped people parodying his viral moment, or using it to make other points.

SportsCenter began today’s broadcast by recreating the viral cheating CEO from the Coldplay concert pic.twitter.com/mNjgC4Rm85 — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) July 18, 2025

The internet has entered the chat and remains undefeated pic.twitter.com/v3YdQPJQAm — Kira (@RealKiraDavis) July 18, 2025

Okay, this is getting out of control! pic.twitter.com/dNbUiGM8rd — Vince Langman (@LangmanVince) July 18, 2025

At the weekend, the Philadelphia Phillies ML baseball team got their mascot, the Phillie Phanatic, in on the act – and it may be the best one yet – just for the added comedic value provided by the enormous costumes involved.

Phillies debut the “Coldplay Kiss Cam”. Wait for it… pic.twitter.com/nOxfszINRE — Jason Martinez (@JasonFox29) July 19, 2025

People’s appetite for the memes may have been waning, but Phillie Phanatic’s antics may have given it a boost.

1.

Imagine having the entire world making fun of you because you're a cheating scumbag. This is why I love the internet. — Hunter Hurley (@hunterhurleywx) July 19, 2025

2.

Phillies win the internet today — TheDecorator (@DCR869) July 19, 2025

3.

I laughed way too hard but this shit is funny. https://t.co/th50umXiUZ — Kim (@KimsyWhimsy79) July 19, 2025

4.

Nothing unites the country like making fun of rich people ruining their lives — maybe: k*rk (@oldscarf1stweek) July 19, 2025

5.

Those horrible people from the Coldplay concert are bringing the country together! — Ryan (@akatsuki3126) July 19, 2025

6.

The guy with the "This IS my wife" sign really put it over the top https://t.co/VAdeAHecKW — Cina Jel (@Cinaaah) July 19, 2025

7.

Yea he’s having himself a night! pic.twitter.com/MBb0jpLixx — BwcDeals (@BwcDeals) July 19, 2025

8.

9.

Adultery hasn't been this entertaining since 1998. — Dan (Doesn't) Know(s) Stuff (@DanKnowsStuff) July 19, 2025

10.

This was cute. — Gays For Trump (@GaysForTrump24) July 19, 2025

11.

This is hilarious and iconic

the Phillie Phanatic knows how to keep the energy up and the laughs coming! Nothing like turning viral drama into stadium entertainment. Phillies fans got the best show tonight! ⚾️ — Athanasius ∆°11⚛ (@AthanasiusD11) July 19, 2025

12.

Thought I was sick of this meme, but keep getting dragged back in… This is https://t.co/Ra0cNNoZr5 — Tom Jamieson (@jamiesont) July 19, 2025

13.

Nothing beats love and humor. https://t.co/rOFAqbZ6Yx — Adam J. Harrington (@adamjharrington) July 19, 2025

14.

Kiss Cams will never be the same. https://t.co/JsXeSnOHAu — Zee (@misszanette) July 19, 2025

We can’t argue with this.

The quickest way to become a millionaire these days is to be a billionaire having an affair at a Coldplay concert https://t.co/VJJmzVqs88 — ⭐️ (@DeFi_Harvester) July 19, 2025

