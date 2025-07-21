Entertainment baseball parody

The Phillies’ mascot jumped on the Coldplay kiss cam skit roller coaster, and it may be the best one yet

Oonagh Keating. Updated July 21st, 2025

If Guinness are keeping track of these things, they’d probably confirm that the Coldplay kiss cam incident is the biggest meme in the world right now.

Andy Byron, the man at the heart of the incident, has stepped down as CEO of Astronomer, but that hasn’t stopped people parodying his viral moment, or using it to make other points.

At the weekend, the Philadelphia Phillies ML baseball team got their mascot, the Phillie Phanatic, in on the act – and it may be the best one yet – just for the added comedic value provided by the enormous costumes involved.

People’s appetite for the memes may have been waning, but Phillie Phanatic’s antics may have given it a boost.

We can’t argue with this.

Source Jason Martinez Image Screengrab