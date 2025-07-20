Arch Maga Nancy Mace tried to do a Coldplay CEO meme and bagged the Facepalm of the Month award – 16 ruthless takedowns

US US politics

The world and its dog are making jokes about the CEO and HR head of Astronomer, who were – it appears – caught on kiss cam at a Coldplay concert, when the pair are married to other people.

Here are a few we’ve enjoyed.

caught on the jumbotron at a cure gig vaguely showing optimism — mutable joe (@mutablejoe) July 18, 2025

this story is absolutely unremarkable except in how it managed to combine almost everything it's socially acceptable to hate brilliantly: HR, Coldplay, Cheaters, CEOs, millionaires. pic.twitter.com/OM6TaMJxqC — Sarah Fletcher (@SarahFPoetry) July 18, 2025

I found out my husband was cheating on me at a Linkin Park concert. We tried so hard and got so far but, in the end, it didn’t even matter. — Joji (@jojipaints) July 18, 2025

Man caught cheating at Coldplay concert. pic.twitter.com/0IVwUyNNaZ — Florence Lox (@floboflo) July 18, 2025

Awkward moment as couple having an affair are spotted at a Coldplay concert… pic.twitter.com/FDHQa9YBen — John O'Connell (@jdpoc) July 18, 2025

You get the picture.

Nancy Mace, Republican congresswoman and dyed-in-the-wool Maga, attempted to get in on the act. It was every bit as embarrassing as you’d expect.

Now, we can’t verify Ms Mace’s figures, but Forbes suggests the opposite. Who to believe? What we can verify is that the outcome of the pair caught on kiss cam is really not a happy comparison, and the internet wasn’t slow to make that point.

1.

You really should have watched the whole video before posting this… — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) July 19, 2025

2.

This is stupid, even for you pic.twitter.com/5PBMjS1rQA — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) July 19, 2025

3.

4.

So, Americans are in an adulterous relationship with Trump? — Brains Matter (@brainsmatter_x) July 19, 2025

5.

Does she not know what happens two seconds after this? https://t.co/zdrybdPSv0 — Damin Toell (@damintoell) July 19, 2025

6.

You know that everything falls apart like 2 seconds after this frame right? https://t.co/BlYiZoeuWp — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) July 19, 2025

7.

It’s true; Trump is screwing American workers when he’s not supposed to be https://t.co/aB8D1hk9At — Progress Arizona (@Progress_AZ) July 19, 2025

8.

9.

this is like unclear on the concept taken to the extreme https://t.co/sX2zoukb5E pic.twitter.com/92uon1CjbQ — Ana (@AnaFirefly22) July 19, 2025

10.

11.

Interesting post The photo & the circumstances behind it are super saturated on social media The photo & the circumstances behind it are not the best to reflect the point of your meme Based on this, your determination to make the photo align with a POTUS platform seems forced — Ken Cornia (@CorniaKen) July 19, 2025

12.

This the shit that truly baffles me about MAGA… how do you use this picture to reference something good?? How?! It’s like when they gave Trump a red lightsaber and said he was the empire (bad guys) w Star Wars https://t.co/DiY8xARNow — NOLEFTYMIKE (@kobescobe) July 19, 2025

13.

I swear to god Nancy mace is just a rage bait engagement farmer https://t.co/D4eFiVGV2z — Alexandra (@AlInChicago_) July 19, 2025

14.

The complete misuse and misunderstanding of the most viral current event really tells you all you need to know https://t.co/wFnmfZGbWP — vibes sedai (@VibesSedai) July 19, 2025

15.

She forgot the part that comes 5 seconds later where they lose their jobs and become global pariahs. Thank you @POTUS https://t.co/60KfAI8djl — Billy Binion (@billybinion) July 19, 2025

16.

I don’t think this “memes” what you think it “memes”… — James Mullen (@jimullen) July 19, 2025

Chris Evans had a legitimate question.

Do Republicans not understand how to do memes? https://t.co/pWGBIgQYAH — chris evans (@notcapnamerica) July 19, 2025

No. No, they don’t.

HARDWORKING AMERICANS SHOULDN’T PAY A DIME FOR AN ILLEGAL ALIEN’S TUITION. PERIOD. pic.twitter.com/ElYwksPkD4 — The White House (@WhiteHouse) July 10, 2025

Chris Martin had the very best response next time Coldplay did a ‘kiss cam’ and made the whole thing even funnier

