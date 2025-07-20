US US politics

Arch Maga Nancy Mace tried to do a Coldplay CEO meme and bagged the Facepalm of the Month award – 16 ruthless takedowns

Oonagh Keating. Updated July 20th, 2025

The world and its dog are making jokes about the CEO and HR head of Astronomer, who were – it appears – caught on kiss cam at a Coldplay concert, when the pair are married to other people.

Here are a few we’ve enjoyed.

You get the picture.

Nancy Mace, Republican congresswoman and dyed-in-the-wool Maga, attempted to get in on the act. It was every bit as embarrassing as you’d expect.

Image of the CEO and HR head with him behind her with his arms around her. He is labelled Trump's economy, while she is labelled American Born Workers. Tweet text - Employment among American-born workers is up nearly 2M jobs since January. Thank you @POTUS

Now, we can’t verify Ms Mace’s figures, but Forbes suggests the opposite. Who to believe? What we can verify is that the outcome of the pair caught on kiss cam is really not a happy comparison, and the internet wasn’t slow to make that point.

Chris Evans had a legitimate question.

No. No, they don’t.

