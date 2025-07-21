12 things people only really start talking about after they hit 40

Exclusive ageing

While getting older is indeed a blessing, as we age, the things we talk about definitely start to change – even though we may not notice.

One day we’re chatting about a great new bar that stays open until 3am and the next we’re discussing which is better, Home Bargains or B&M. Don’t believe us? We’ve put together a list of things we’re pretty sure people only really start talking about after they hit 40.

1. The best remedies for heartburn.

2. All the daily vitamins and supplements they take now (and the best place to buy a nice pill caddy for them)

3. Which part of their body is hurting that day.

4. Garden Centres.

5. How nice the clothes are now in M&S.

6. The best vacuum cleaners on the market.

7. How enjoyable and necessary naps are these days.

8. Air Fryer recipes.

9. Why being in bed by 9.30pm is the absolute best.

10. Why drinking coffee after 4pm is a BAD idea.

11. How good it is NOT to be invited to parties.

12. Whether there will be somewhere to sit whenever they go anywhere.







Did we miss anything?

