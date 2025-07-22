Politics congress mike johnson

Mike Johnson condescendingly announced Congress will take off until September, and the internet united in a state of rage

Saul Hutson. Updated July 22nd, 2025

It must be hard work mucking up a country so thoroughly and so quickly, because congress is heading off for vacation a day early. They won’t be back to vote on anything until September. It’s almost as if they’re breaking to block a vote on releasing the Epstein files.

Speaker of the House and Trump loyalist Mike Johnson was there to smugly deliver the news.

Sure, we could all use a break from this political turmoil, only, most of us aren’t the ones being paid to sort out this whole mess. As you can imagine, the internet wasn’t thrilled with this news and responded accordingly.

