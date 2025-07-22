Mike Johnson condescendingly announced Congress will take off until September, and the internet united in a state of rage

Politics congress mike johnson

It must be hard work mucking up a country so thoroughly and so quickly, because congress is heading off for vacation a day early. They won’t be back to vote on anything until September. It’s almost as if they’re breaking to block a vote on releasing the Epstein files.

Speaker of the House and Trump loyalist Mike Johnson was there to smugly deliver the news.

Mike Johnson on canceling Congress until September: "We're not going to play political games with [Epstein]" pic.twitter.com/5psWWxc7rX — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 22, 2025

Sure, we could all use a break from this political turmoil, only, most of us aren’t the ones being paid to sort out this whole mess. As you can imagine, the internet wasn’t thrilled with this news and responded accordingly.

1.

There is no explanation, at this point, that doesn’t include Trump"s guilt. — TheeBrandi (@TheeBrandi) July 22, 2025

2.

MAJOR BREAKING: Speaker Mike Johnson says he’ll SUSPEND the House until SEPTEMBER to block Epstein file votes—and brags Trump “agreed.” They’re not leaders. They’re accomplices. Cowards protecting predators. Never forget it. pic.twitter.com/OJlRFpDEIX — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) July 22, 2025

3.

Release the files then, Temu Moses. — Art Candee (@ArtCandee) July 22, 2025

4.

Looks like y’all are playing games to us. pic.twitter.com/QIHsQ7uNCj — R. Saoirse (@razzli_) July 22, 2025

5.

Scum sucking treason weasel says he’s gonna hide until the big bad Epstein mess goes away… typical. — RandomWhiteGuy (@TheReelRandom) July 22, 2025

6.

They're literally running away from the Epstein scandal. https://t.co/EoVHGkTaCJ — Adriano Espaillat (@RepEspaillat) July 22, 2025

7.

“We’re giving our distractions some time to stick.” — Infinite Jest (@infinitejest) July 22, 2025

8.

You'd think a man of 'faith" would want the Epstein files released so Pedos could be prosecuted? — Denison Barb (@DenisonBarbs) July 22, 2025

9.