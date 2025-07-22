Office workers are pranking new colleagues with random clapping. The hours must fly by
There are no ends to the ways in which people have tried to spice up the dull 9-5 routine. The latest comes from TikTok, and consists of pretending that your office practices cultish ritual clapping at a certain time of day in order to confuse newbies and visitors.
The premise is simple, but makes for surprisingly entertaining viewing as the victim invariably gives into peer pressure with no idea why they are clapping at 12pm. It’s a prank and a social experiment in one neat package.
allformimi kicked it off.
@allformimi
The subtle claps
That poor lad was fighting for his life! FOR.HIS.LIFE.
FiMack1978
There were plenty more in the same vein.
@sofaclubuk Round of applause #prank #officehumor ♬ original sound – SofaClubUK
@freesoul Round applause for poor Dan Pranking the office newbies with random clapping #office #officepranks #freesoul ♬ original sound – Free Soul
@chelseapeersnyc #chelseapeers #pjs #pyjamas #officetok #fyp ♬ original sound – Chelsea Peers
@barjuice5000 He caught on faster than we expected . Welcome to the team Mo! #prankvideo #office #newemployee ♬ Welp, Didn't Expect That – Yu-Peng Chen & HOYO-MiX
@sistersandseekers rob is just used to us tbh #sistersandseekers #prank #officehumor ♬ original sound – Sisters and Seekers
@lifeatjta Pranking the new employee with random clapping and see if he’ll join in #trend #office #newemployee #prankvideo #funnymoments #humor #companyculture #fyp #foryou #lifeatjta ♬ FUNNY – DJ VALENTE
@maxwebsolutions Ciara was a victim to the prank patrol this morning We did the clapping with no context trend in the office this morning, let us know in the comments what we should do next? #clappingtrend #officeprank #prank #officehumor #trend ♬ original sound – maxweb
It even works on managing directors.
@talkingstickdigital New team building exercise: confuse our MDs #digitalmarketing #prankvideo #socialmediamanager #genz #office #marketingagency ♬ original sound – Talking Stick Digital
