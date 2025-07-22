Office workers are pranking new colleagues with random clapping. The hours must fly by

Social Media funny TikTok

There are no ends to the ways in which people have tried to spice up the dull 9-5 routine. The latest comes from TikTok, and consists of pretending that your office practices cultish ritual clapping at a certain time of day in order to confuse newbies and visitors.

The premise is simple, but makes for surprisingly entertaining viewing as the victim invariably gives into peer pressure with no idea why they are clapping at 12pm. It’s a prank and a social experiment in one neat package.

allformimi kicked it off.

That poor lad was fighting for his life! FOR.HIS.LIFE.

FiMack1978

There were plenty more in the same vein.

It even works on managing directors.

Source TikTok Image Screengrab