People have been sharing the things they’ve seen in other countries that they wish the UK had – 17 sorely missed ways of life

Popular r/AskUK

Travel really does broaden the mind. So much so that you’ll wish you could bring a part of your adventures back home with you.

That was the thinking behind a question posed by AdNumerous7647, who asked his fellow Brits over at r/AskUK to share the things they’ve seen in other countries that they wish existed back here in Blighty. And to get the ball rolling, they even made a suggestion of their own:

‘I’ve been to Malaysia and now I need a bidet in my life’

Here are the top replies…

1.

‘Reliable and affordable public transport.’

-deadliftbear

2.

‘Not littering. Copenhagen if anyone is wondering.’

-RodneyRodnesson

3.

‘I want the european Pfands (that machine where you put your plastic bottles in and get a receipt to get 25cents a bottle off your shopping)’

-Jess_7478

4.

‘Huge laundrettes outside French supermarkets for duvets. French bread shops. The little steam things on fruit and veg in French supermarkets keeping it all fresh. Slices of pizza for a euro in Italy. Tastes better than any pizza I’ve ever had in the UK’

-RelationKindly

5.

‘Things generally being open late, be it shops, bars or cafes – everything shuts early in this country.’

-Educational-Angle717

6.

‘Safe bicycle lanes – not some paint (if you’re lucky) on the road but separate lanes to safely cycle across the country like nearly all other European countries have.’

-Vayne7777

7.

‘Sense of society being bigger than yourself from Japan. Streets are clean, everyone respects your personal space etc’

-GuybrushFunkwood

8.

‘I want to see proper European cafe culture in the UK. Places I can get something freshly baked at 9am and a beer or wine at 9pm’

-graeme_1988

9.