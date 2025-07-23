Somebody asked about common habits that secretly make life way harder – 22 ways you are making a mountain out of a mole hill

Round Ups habits r/AskReddit

The internet is awash with content about ‘hacks’ – habits to form that will to make our lives faster, easier and generally more efficient. But what about when we already have a habit and it’s doing the opposite and making life more difficult than it should be?

Help is at hand from the AskReddit page, after user Candid-Pause-1755 asked this:

What’s a common habit that secretly makes life 10X HARDER?

Lots of people chimed in with advice on the things we really need to stop doing, like this…

1.

‘Waiting for ‘the right moment’ to do what you want. Not doing anything alone and putting off the things you want to do until people will join you in doing them.

2.

‘Trying to impress people who wouldn’t notice if you disappeared tomorrow.’

–ObeyWithoutName

3.

‘Not getting enough sleep. Absolutely everything is made worse when you’re constantly tired.’

–z0rgi-A-

4.

‘Scrolling on your phone right after you woke up.’

–Full_Warning_5005

5.

‘Not taking a walk. Guilty of not doing this, but when I make room for taking little walks every day life suddenly gets much easier to handle. It’s hard to overstate the power of little walks.’

–fatedfrog

6.

‘Self-doubt. We’re capable of a lot more than we give ourselves credit for.’

–Away-Chance7444

7.

‘Not living within your means. It’s crazy how many people I know that have decent incomes (better than mine!) but are at best having a hard time paying their bills or at worst drowning in debt but always seem to have extra cash for unneeded shit.’

–Ornery_Old_Man

8.

‘Believing what you see on social media is real.’

–mooninuranus

9.

‘Want to feel bone deep tired for no damn reason? Skip the sun for most of your life like a dedicated little vampire. Drag yourself through the day, praying for a nap. Then, finally cave and get bloodwork done. Vitamim D 13.2.

Doctor slaps you with a megadose of vitamin D for three months. You take it. Suddenly… energy. Motivation. The will to live.’

–FlTZpIeasure

10.

‘Over-explaining. Trying to make sure everyone understands you. That no one misunderstands your tone, your intent, your silence. It sounds kind, but it’s survival. It’s control disguised as clarity. And it’s exhausting.

People will still get you wrong. And chasing their perception costs your peace. Let them misunderstand. Let yourself be misread. Freedom is heavier than approval, but it hurts less in the long run.’

–AhmedTheParadox

11.

‘Ignoring your health, it’s harder to fix most things than to prevent them.’

–Living-Temporary-665